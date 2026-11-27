When free agency started, the Mets' two biggest priorities were clear: find an ace and acquire a new first baseman.

New York reeled in the undisputed prize of the winter, signing Tarik Skubal to a record-setting nine-year, $450 million deal. The Mets then quickly shored up first base, adding veteran Paul Goldschmidt to their lineup.

After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, the Mets were bound to make major external additions, potentially putting some players' roles in jeopardy. However, the front office's offseason decisions have also benefited several players already on the roster.

Here are three Mets who are in a better spot now than when free agency started.

1. Jared Young

How New York decided to upgrade first base this offseason was always going to affect Jared Young the most.

The Mets had two options: sign an everyday first baseman like Jake Bauers or Ty France, or acquire a right-handed bat to platoon with Young.

New York opted for the latter by signing Goldschmidt. While the future Hall of Famer will undoubtedly push for plenty of playing time next season, the majority should come against left-handed pitching.

Goldschmidt did much of his damage against southpaws last season, batting .299 with 11 home runs and a .966 OPS. However, it was a much different story against right-handers, batting just .213 with a .590 OPS.

Given those drastic splits, Young should receive the bulk of the playing time at first base against right-handed starters. Young batted .275 with nine home runs and a .793 OPS against right-handers last season, clearly earning enough trust from the Mets to secure a defined role entering 2027.

At 31 years old, Young appears to finally be getting an opportunity to play on a near-everyday basis.

2. Nolan McLean

There is something to be said about how Tarik Skubal will not only improve the Mets' chances of winning but also help his teammates reach their full potential. Of everyone, Nolan McLean may benefit the most.

It's easy to forget that McLean, who was drafted as a two-way player, only committed to pitching full-time midway through 2024. The right-hander has spent just over two years solely focused on pitching, suggesting there's still considerable room for growth despite his stellar results.

When watching McLean on the mound, it's clear he has an abundance of weapons but is still learning when and how often to utilize them. Who better to help refine his approach than Skubal, a pitcher revered for his intellect on the mound?

Getting the opportunity to watch a two-time Cy Young Award winner pitch every fifth day and talk to him in the dugout should do wonders for the 25-year-old.

Skubal's arrival should also alleviate some of the pressure on McLean, who was previously viewed as the Mets' ace. That's a significant burden for a young pitcher who is still striving to refine his game.

If McLean continues to improve, he and Skubal could form the most formidable one-two punch in baseball.

3. A.J. Ewing

As Mets fans anxiously awaited Skubal's decision in free agency, another piece of major news came out of left field, or rather, center field. The Mets signed A.J. Ewing to an eight-year, $95 million contract extension with a $25 million club option for 2035.

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We have signed outfielder A.J. Ewing to a contract extension covering the 2027 through 2034 seasons with a club option for the 2035 season. pic.twitter.com/AEekL1gnvY — New York Mets (@Mets) November 27, 2026

The news was certainly unexpected, as the Mets have usually been reluctant to hand out contract extensions to their young players. Even if the Mets were to extend one of their young players, many probably would've expected Nolan McLean or Carson Benge to be the first.

However, that is not at all to say Ewing is any less deserving. At just 22 years old, the outfielder batted .252/.324/.376 with 11 home runs and 25 stolen bases in 120 games last season.

Like any rookie, Ewing endured his share of struggles and had to make the adjustments necessary to succeed at the major league level. The speedster showed what he was made of in September, batting .309 with four home runs and an .861 OPS, perhaps offering a glimpse of what's to come.

While signing a player with such limited experience to a long-term deal carries considerable risk, Ewing's high floor helps justify the investment. Even if his bat falls off or doesn't improve, Ewing's Gold Glove-caliber defense in center field and elite speed would still greatly benefit the Mets.

Having an elite defender in center field locked down for the next eight years is arguably the Mets' greatest accomplishment this offseason outside of signing Skubal.

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