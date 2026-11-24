The New York Mets addressed one of their most pressing needs on Monday by signing Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $8 million contract.

First base was a glaring weakness for New York last season, with the team's .690 OPS at the position ranking fifth-worst in the majors. Goldschmidt will form a platoon with Jared Young, starting against left-handed pitching after posting a .966 OPS against southpaws last year.

The signing, while not all that flashy, is a nice low-cost move that gives the Mets an experienced right-handed bat to help balance out their lefty-heavy lineup.

With first base now resolved, there isn't a glaring positional hole for David Stearns to fill. However, New York would be wise to add one more bat for one major reason.

Why the Mets should add one more bat this offseason

As things stand, the Mets' designated hitter is Jorge Polanco, a player who appeared in just 37 games last year. In those games, the switch-hitting infielder hit just .148 with a .421 OPS, producing a -1.4 fWAR.

While many fans would love for the Mets to get rid of Polanco, that simply isn't going to happen. New York is on the hook for $20 million next season, which should afford Polanco plenty of opportunities to prove himself.

However, the Mets can't enter 2027 confident that Polanco will serve as their everyday designated hitter. It also doesn't inspire much confidence that Stearns himself remains uncertain about the veteran's role.

"Health is No. 1. Once we can determine he is fully healthy, then we can talk about exactly what role that fills," Stearns said (h/t SNY Mets).

Polanco underwent season-ending ankle surgery after dealing with Achilles bursitis for essentially all of last season. No one knows how the 33-year-old will fare entering spring training, let alone whether he can be anywhere near the player the Mets envisioned when they signed him last offseason.

So if Polanco is injured or unable to perform, who would the Mets' DH be?

The most obvious option would be either Brett Baty or Marcus Semien, depending on who isn't starting at second base. However, both players are also on thin ice and can't be trusted to produce over a full season.

Another option is top prospect Jefferson Rojas, who quickly made an impression, hitting 12 home runs in 35 games after being acquired by the Mets. Still, there's no guarantee that he or any other prospect will seamlessly transition to the major leagues.

Given all of this, the Mets would benefit from acquiring one more bat they can confidently rely on.

New York is reportedly interested in Jazz Chisholm Jr., according to Mike Mayer of Metsmerized. Chisholm's bat would significantly lengthen the Mets' lineup.

However, given his likely desire for a multi-year deal, the fit probably isn't realistic. New York will likely target someone on a one- or two-year deal to preserve roster flexibility and avoid blocking the path of its prospects.

The problem for the Mets is that options are starting to dwindle, with Teruaki Sato being the latest bat to come off the board after signing with the Cubs on Tuesday morning. Exploring the trade market may therefore be a more realistic avenue for New York.

Either way, while the Mets' offseason is off to an impressive start, there's still work to be done to put the finishing touches on their lineup.

Get Mets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.