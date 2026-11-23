As New York Mets fans rested their heads on their pillows last night knowing Tarik Skubal will be wearing orange and blue for the next nine years, one question was already lingering in their minds: What's next?

Well, fans didn't have to wait long for an answer as the Mets are reportedly in agreement with Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year, $8 million contract, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic.

Goldschmidt will form a platoon with Jared Young at first base, an area that was among New York's highest priorities this offseason. However, there's more work to be done.

The Mets still need to address their bullpen and could explore more upgrades to their starting rotation. Here are three free agents New York should target.

1. Michael King

Wait, what? Could the Mets really get Skubal and Michael King?

Well, although that doesn't seem likely, it can't be ruled out. According to Mike Mayer of Metsmerized, the Mets would like to add another starter and have shown interest in King.

The right-hander is arguably the best starting pitcher available with Skubal off the board and is set to receive a lucrative contract, with several projections exceeding $100 million.

While it's hard to imagine the Mets making another significant financial commitment after signing Skubal, this is Steve Cohen we're talking about and everything is always on the table.

King is coming off a stellar season with the San Diego Padres, posting a 3.21 ERA with 159 strikeouts and a 4.13 FIP across a new career-high 185 innings. His +19 pitching run value ranked in the 93rd percentile, according to Baseball Savant.

The Mets could form arguably the most dangerous rotation in baseball with Skubal, King, Nolan McLean, and Christian Scott. Meanwhile, Zac Thornton, Jonah Tong, and Sean Manaea would provide additional depth.

2. Alex Vesia

Among the available free-agent relievers, Alex Vesia is the best fit for the Mets. The left-hander is as consistent as relievers come, posting an ERA under 3.10 in five of the last six seasons.

Vesia has a wealth of experience pitching in high-leverage situations, which is where the Mets are lacking. Outside of closer Devin Williams, it's hard to confidently pencil in any of New York's current options as their go-to reliever in high-pressure situations.

Over the last three seasons, Vesia has delivered when it matters most, holding opposing batters to a sub-.190 batting average and sub-.640 OPS with runners in scoring position.

The 30-year-old is also dominant against both sides of the plate, holding left-handed hitters to a .471 OPS and right-handed hitters to a .535 OPS. Needless to say, there aren't many options who would strengthen the Mets' bullpen like Vesia.

The only issue for New York is that the left-hander's market is reportedly competitive, with half the league said to be interested, according to Pat Ragazzo of FanSided.

If the Mets want to acquire Vesia, they may have to flex their financial superiority once again, as they did with Skubal.

3. Michael Soroka

While it's possible New York continues to spend big and targets a premier free agent like King or Clay Holmes, both will likely come at a high cost on deals of at least three years. It may be wiser for the Mets to zero in on a starter like Michael Soroka, who could be signed to a short-term contract.

Soroka is coming off an exceptional season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, posting a 3.41 ERA, 114 strikeouts, and a 3.19 FIP across 116 innings. The right-hander's +18 pitching run value ranked in the 91st percentile, according to Baseball Savant.

One key difference for Soroka last season was lowering his arm angle from 33 to 26 degrees, which created better results for his four-seam fastball. After the pitch registered a -3 run value in 2025, it produced a +4 run value in 2026.

Soroka's slurve, now his second-most-used pitch, has also developed into a legitimate weapon, posting a 35.5% whiff rate last season.

Soroka's glaring concern is that he hasn't pitched in 120 innings since his rookie season (2019). The right-hander tore his Achilles twice, which sidelined him for two years.

However, at 29 years old, it appears Soroka has started to reestablish himself as a starter. A two-year deal would be worthwhile for New York.

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