3 Potential Kodai Senga Trade Destinations as Mets' Future Is Cloudy Going into 2027

Kodai Senga's time with the New York Mets feels like it's coming to an unfortunate end. After coming over from Japan in 2023 and finishing second in National League Rookie of the Year voting, Senga has struggled to reach the same heights.

The right-hander made just one start in an injury-riddled 2024 season and endured an up-and-down campaign the following year, posting a 1.39 ERA through his first 14 starts before struggling to a 6.56 ERA over his next eight outings.

Following the 2025 season, there was speculation that the Mets could move on from Senga, but David Stearns opted to give the 33-year-old one more chance to prove himself.

It did not go well. In his first seven starts of 2026, Senga posted a 10.08 ERA.

While he found greater success after transitioning into a one-inning relief role, the right-hander reaffirmed his desire to return to the rotation at the end of the season.

Unfortunately for Senga, the Mets are in no position to give him another chance as a starter, making a trade this winter an increasingly likely scenario.

Here are three potential landing spots for Senga this offseason.

1. San Diego Padres

The Padres have been linked to Senga dating back to when he first became available to MLB teams in 2022. That interest has evidently not diminished over the years, as Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that San Diego checked on Senga's availability at the August trade deadline.

The Padres were desperate for starting pitching as they geared up for a postseason run. That need has carried over into the offseason, with Robbie Ray, Casey Mize, and potentially Michael King all becoming free agents.

With so much money already committed to their current roster, the Padres may struggle to address all their needs through free agency. Acquiring established starting pitching through trades can also be costly, which could lead A.J. Preller to explore a buy-low candidate like Senga.

Senga is owed $15 million in 2027, but the Mets could cover a portion of his salary to help facilitate a deal.

One potential hurdle is Senga's 10-team no-trade clause. However, the opportunity to return to the rotation could make San Diego an appealing destination. The Padres also have Yu Darvish, a longtime mentor of Senga's, which could further increase his willingness to approve a trade.

2. Tampa Bay Rays

If any team could help Senga regain his once-dominant form, it would probably be the Tampa Bay Rays. Few organizations in baseball are better equipped to get the most out of their pitchers.

The Mets should know this better than anybody after seeing the dramatic change in Freddy Peralta's performance since the trade deadline. After posting a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts with New York, Peralta recorded a 3.25 ERA in ten starts with Tampa Bay before going on to win ALCS MVP.

Senga also makes sense for the Rays from a roster standpoint, as Tampa Bay could be in the market for starting pitching this offseason with Nick Martinez potentially entering free agency and Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen emerging as possible trade candidates.

While Senga has struggled mightily over the past year and a half, he still possesses an elite pitch -- his ghost forkball, making him an intriguing reclamation project for an organization like the Rays.

If the Mets were willing to cover a portion of Senga's remaining contract, Tampa Bay would be an ideal landing spot for the right-hander.

3. San Francisco Giants

The Giants endured a disastrous 2026 season, finishing 65-97 after entering the year with much higher expectations. Despite their shortcomings, San Francisco will likely look to compete next season, making Senga an intriguing potential addition.

One of the Giants' biggest weaknesses last season was their starting rotation, which posted a 4.48 ERA, the seventh-worst mark in the majors.

Outside of ace Logan Webb, the rest of San Francisco's rotation spots may very well be up for grabs. Four Giants starters, along with Blade Tidwell, Hayden Birdsong, Trevor McDonald, and Carson Whisenhunt, underwent Tommy John surgery and could miss next season.

While adding another question mark like Senga would be a gamble for the Giants, his high upside could make the risk worthwhile.

Oracle Park's spacious dimensions could also benefit Senga, who has become more of a fly-ball pitcher, posting an extremely low 29.4% ground ball rate in 2026.

A change of scenery could be exactly what Senga needs to revive his career.

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