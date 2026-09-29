5 Trade Targets Who Could Solve the Mets' Biggest Problem

Now that the New York Mets' season is officially over, the team can shift its focus to its biggest offseason need: acquiring an ace to lead its rotation.

While the Mets have four promising young starters in Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, Zac Thornton, and Jonah Tong, relying so heavily on inexperienced arms would be a considerable gamble.

The best way for New York to address this issue is to acquire an ace who can serve as the backbone of the pitching staff, giving its young starters breathing room to develop.

The top starting pitcher on the free-agent market is Tarik Skubal, whom the Mets will, in all likelihood, pursue this winter. But if New York misses out on Skubal, the trade market may be its next best bet.

Here are five starting pitchers whom the Mets could target this offseason.

1. Logan Gilbert

Gilbert is entering his final year of arbitration with the Seattle Mariners and is arguably the best pitcher rumored to be available on the trade market this winter.

The 29-year-old is coming off another solid season in which he posted a 3.73 ERA over 186 innings with 205 strikeouts and a 1.09 WHIP. The right-hander also made 32 starts for the fourth time in the last five years, demonstrating the durability that makes him all the more valuable.

Gilbert has consistently shown flashes of greatness throughout his six-year major league career, with the belief that he has another level to unlock. His best season came in 2024, when he finished sixth in American League Cy Young voting after posting a 3.23 ERA over 208.2 innings with 220 strikeouts.

His 6-foot-6 frame and 7.5 feet of extension are dreamlike characteristics for pitching coaches to work with. Given his untapped potential, proven durability, and ability to pitch deep into games, Gilbert would fit perfectly atop the Mets' rotation.

2. Shane McClanahan

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan could be an intriguing trade possibility for the New York Mets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McClanahan is a fascinating option for the Mets to consider this offseason. The left-hander is undoubtedly talented, consistently dominating whenever he's on the mound. The problem is getting him on the mound.

McClanahan has never eclipsed 170 innings in his four big-league seasons, with injuries becoming a recurring issue throughout his young career. The most significant came in 2023, when he underwent his second Tommy John surgery, forcing him to miss all of 2024. He then missed all of 2025 due to a severe nerve issue in his triceps.

In his return this season, McClanahan pitched well, posting a 3.36 ERA over 118 innings with 106 strikeouts and a 1.12 WHIP. However, the two-time All-Star is once again injured, dealing with left forearm tightness that will keep him out of the American League Division Series for the Tampa Bay Rays.

While McClanahan would come with major risk, he also possesses the upside to take the Mets' rotation to even greater heights. If New York is comfortable with his medical evaluations, he's certainly a target worth considering.

3. Joe Ryan

Much like Gilbert, Ryan has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career but has yet to put together a true Cy Young-caliber season.

In 27 starts this season, Ryan posted a 3.79 ERA over 144.2 innings with 159 strikeouts and a 1.16 WHIP. He also posted a 3.70 FIP while accumulating 2.5 fWAR.

What makes the right-hander so dependable is his ability to limit damage when runners reach base. Opposing hitters batted just .211 against him with runners in scoring position, showing the poise of an ace when pitching out of trouble.

Ryan has been the subject of trade speculation for the past two years and is now entering his final season of team control. The Mets, in particular, could be an intriguing landing spot for Ryan after hiring former Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey as a senior advisor.

4. George Kirby

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby could be another potential trade target for the Mets this winter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kirby is another Seattle Mariners pitcher the Mets could explore acquiring in a trade this winter. Unlike Gilbert, however, he would likely come at a steeper price, given his two remaining seasons of team control.

The New York native made an immediate impression in his rookie season in 2022, posting a 3.39 ERA in 25 starts. Kirby followed that up with an even better campaign in 2023, finishing eighth in American League Cy Young voting before delivering another strong season in 2024.

The last two years, however, haven't come as easily for the right-hander. This season, Kirby posted a 4.33 ERA in 174.2 innings with 148 strikeouts and a 1.40 WHIP.

While his recent trajectory may raise some concerns, Kirby remains a talented pitcher who has consistently demonstrated the ability to pitch deep into games. If the Mets are looking for more than a one-year rental, he could be one of the most intriguing options on the trade market.

5. Jacob deGrom

Could you imagine the Mets trading for Jacob deGrom after four years apart? Well, it may not be the most likely scenario, but it's certainly a possibility.

The Atlanta Braves reportedly came close to acquiring deGrom at this season's trade deadline, but the right-hander invoked his no-trade clause to block the deal. While the trade never came to fruition, the discussions revealed that the Texas Rangers were at least open to moving their veteran ace.

With deGrom entering the final season of his contract with Texas and the Rangers coming off another missed postseason, the possibility of a trade could resurface this offseason. The Mets would make for an intriguing destination, although whether the 38-year-old would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for a return to New York remains unknown.

While he's no longer the same two-time Cy-Young pitcher he was during his days in New York, deGrom remains a formidable pitcher. In 31 starts this season, he posted a 4.20 ERA over 162.2 innings with 201 strikeouts and a 1.14 WHIP.

Health will always be a major concern for deGrom, but a reunion with the Mets could make their rotation considerably more imposing.