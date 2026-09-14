3 Takeaways from Mets-Yankees Series: Zac Thornton Looks Like a Stud

With nothing but pride to play for in this weekend's Subway Series, the New York Mets ultimately fell short, dropping two out of three to the Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

However, the two teams ended up splitting the yearly Subway Series three games apiece, with each team winning on their own turf. The Yankees won the second installment of this year's Subway Series thanks to some clutch hitting and a stellar pitching performance on Sunday, while the Mets were let down by their offense.

There was far more riding on this series for the Yankees, but the three games still proved useful for the Mets in terms of finding out what the 2027 roster could look like. On that note, let's look at three key takeaways from the Mets-Yankees series.

Zac Thornton looks like the real deal

Despite the Mets having nothing to play for, this weekend was always going to pose a tough test to the team's three young starters. The Yankees are still trying to catch the Rays for the division, while the entire country came together to mark 25 years since 9/11, meaning there would be a playoff atmosphere in the Bronx.

Well, in his Subway Series debut, Zac Thornton rose to the occasion. The rookie provided seven gutsy innings on Saturday, allowing just two runs on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Thornton out-pitched Yankees starter Gerrit Cole, and his strong start set the tone for what was a dominant Mets win.

Thornton was incredibly efficient in this outing, needing fewer than 12 pitches per inning while finishing with a 75% strike rate. Furthermore, the lefty has shown an ability to overcome adversity and gut out starts, as he did on Saturday when he handled everything the Yankees threw at him.

Overall, Thornton is looking more and more like the real deal, and he proved over the weekend that he's ready for a big role in the rotation in 2027.

New York Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLean did not have his best stuff against the New York Yankees, but the future is still bright for the young ace. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's not overreact

While the Yankees' ascending ace Cam Schlittler stole the show on Sunday with a dominant outing, the Mets' potential ace of the future didn't look nearly as good on Friday night.

On what was a special and emotional night with both teams honoring and remembering the lives lost 25 years ago on 9/11, Nolan McLean struggled to meet the moment. He allowed five earned runs on a career-high 10 hits over five innings, including giving up a game-changing three-run home run to Cody Bellinger in the second inning.

McLean also gave up a home run on his curveball for the first time in his career, and he didn't have his best stuff. However, for those concerned about McLean's ability to pitch in big games, don't be. While a lot was riding on the game for the Yankees, it was the complete opposite for the Mets. Therefore, I don't think it is fair to draw any conclusions about McLean based on one game that meant nothing to the Mets.

McLean has already shown just how high his ceiling is, and I'm sure he will learn and get better from his first Subway Series start.

Francisco Lindor really is a Yankees killer

Francisco Lindor entered the weekend series hitting .307 with 12 home runs and 33 RBI in 59 career games against the Yankees. In other words, he's tormented the Bronx Bombers.

Francisco Lindor, grand slam. He has two home runs, three hits and five RBI today. It's his eighth career slam.



That's also eight Subway Series homers for Lindor, tied for third-most all-time by a Met behind only Pete Alonso (11) and David Wright (nine). pic.twitter.com/sjZ3O2WWFP — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 12, 2026

He did so again this weekend, contributing four hits, including just a monster day at the plate on Saturday. Lindor mashed two home runs, including a leadoff blast and a grand slam that helped to put the cherry on top of the sundae.

In all, it seems that when the Yankees are up, Lindor always has something special up his sleeve.

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