While the New York Mets addressed a glaring hole at first base by signing Paul Goldschmidt, another spot on their roster needs attention: a fourth outfielder.

New York's current fourth outfield option is Nick Morabito, who displayed promising tools in his 19 games at the major-league level last season. The 23-year-old's 29.7 feet-per-second sprint speed and exceptional defense make him an intriguing bench piece moving forward.

However, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic, Morabito is likely to start next season in Triple-A. As a result, Sammon reported that the Mets are exploring the possibility of signing another outfielder in free agency, with a right-handed hitter potentially being their preference.

With that said, let's take a look at three under-the-radar right-handed-hitting outfielders the Mets could target.

1. Lane Thomas

Ideally, the Mets' next fourth outfielder should have the speed to serve as a pinch-runner in late-game situations. New York's current projected bench of Luis Torrens, Brett Baty, and Jared Young offers little speed on the basepaths.

Among the free agent options, Lane Thomas is one of the best fits. According to Baseball Savant, Thomas' 29.1 feet-per-second sprint speed ranked in the 92nd percentile last season.

As for his bat, the 31-year-old produced slightly below-average numbers in 2026, slashing .224/.318/.383 with 11 home runs and a 96 wRC+. However, Thomas' ability to hit left-handed pitching would be particularly valuable to the Mets, having posted a .262 batting average and an .804 OPS against southpaws last season.

The biggest concern is Thomas' defense, as he posted -7 OAA in 2026. However, the veteran still possesses elite arm strength, averaging 92.2 mph.

While he may not be the perfect option, Thomas possesses several of the qualities the Mets should be looking for in a fourth outfielder.

2. Ramon Laureano

If the Mets are looking for a bench bat with plenty of upside on a short-term deal, Ramon Laureano may be their best bet.

Laureano has had several impressive seasons throughout his nine-year career, most notably in 2025 when he split time between the Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres. In 132 games, the veteran outfielder slugged 24 home runs and batted .281 with an .854 OPS.

San Diego picked up Laureano's club option for the 2026 season, hoping for similar offensive production, but the outfielder suffered a season-ending hip injury in June. In 53 games, Laureano batted .203 with seven home runs and a .660 OPS.

Given Laureano's lackluster start last season and subsequent hip surgery, there's no telling what version of the outfielder teams will get in 2027. Still, the Mets would be hard-pressed to find another option on the open market with much offensive upside.

Signing Laureano to a one-year deal is certainly a gamble worth considering for the Mets.

3. Taylor Ward

Calling Taylor Ward a fourth outfielder doesn't exactly feel right, considering he hit 36 home runs with the Los Angeles Angels just two years ago. However, his power disappeared last season as he split time between the Orioles and Mariners.

In 143 games, Ward hit just seven home runs while batting .225 with a .670 OPS and a 102 wRC+.

The 32-year-old's offensive profile shifted dramatically, with his ability to draw walks becoming his greatest strength at the plate. According to Baseball Savant, Ward's 16.3% walk rate ranked in the 98th percentile last season.

Signing someone of Ward's caliber may require a larger financial commitment or a multi-year deal. However, the additional investment may be worthwhile.

Ward could serve as more than a fourth outfielder. He could get regular at-bats as a designated hitter given the uncertainty surrounding Jorge Polanco. That potential for an expanded role makes investing in a more established hitter all the more appealing.

If Ward can rediscover even some of his previous power, he could prove to be one of the biggest bargains of the offseason.

Get Mets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.