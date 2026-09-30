The Case for the Mets Being Aggressive This Offseason

The New York Mets should once again be the talk of the market this offseason as they enter yet another pivotal winter for the franchise.

After finishing nine games worse than they did in 2025, the Mets failed to live up to expectations for a team that has carried a payroll north of $300 million for four consecutive seasons.

The owner, front office, players, and fans are all rightfully exasperated with this constant cycle of high expectations followed by disappointment. That alone should give David Stearns and the rest of the Mets brass enough motivation to be aggressive this offseason.

However, there are several other major factors why this particular winter is the time for the Mets to push their chips in and make a major splash.

Why the Mets should be aggressive this offseason

While the 2026 season was a complete letdown for the Mets, it wasn't all bad. New York got a glimpse of a new dawn as several young players showed the potential to become cornerstones of this franchise moving forward.

Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing debuted and looked more than worthy of locking down the two outfield spots alongside Juan Soto for the next five-plus years. A surge of pitching talent not seen since 2015 also emerged with Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, Zac Thornton, and Jonah Tong.

And on top of that, another wave of prospects headlined by Jefferson Rojas is knocking on the door and could add even more talent to this young and exciting core as soon as next season.

The timing of the influx couldn't be much better with Soto and Francisco Lindor already in place as the two superstars at the center of this team.

Soto will be in New York for the next decade-plus, assuming his opt-out after 2030 is never exercised. Lindor, however, is already 32 years old and has just five more seasons remaining on his contract, creating more urgency to capitalize on the roster surrounding him now.

There is no telling when Lindor's eventual decline will begin. Some players remain stars well into their late 30s, while others begin to regress much sooner. The Mets can't operate under the assumption that their star shortstop will remain at his current level forever.

For the first time in years, New York appears to have the young supporting cast capable of complementing Lindor and Soto. Their best opportunity to make deep postseason runs is beginning right now, and every offseason spent waiting only risks letting that window slip by.

And perhaps the biggest advantage of this young core is how little it currently costs. With all of these players still in their pre-arbitration years, Stearns has greater flexibility to allocate the Mets' resources toward their most pressing needs rather than spreading them across the entire roster.

For New York, there is no greater need to allocate those resources toward finding an ace to pair with McLean at the top of the rotation. And this offseason presents a rare opportunity to do exactly that, with a generational talent like Tarik Skubal hitting free agency.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal will be the top free agent on the market this winter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skubal entered this season as the reigning back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner and, if not for injuries, could have competed for a third straight. The left-hander also just turned 29 in August, meaning he's still firmly in his prime.

Pitchers of Skubal's caliber rarely become available, especially at his age. He's the type of ace who can single-handedly change the complexion of a postseason series, as he's shown before. More importantly, there may not be another pitcher of his talent and age to hit the open market in quite some time.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has an opt-out after 2029 that is contingent on his health, but there is no guarantee he exercises it. Paul Skenes would be the next potential option, but he isn't scheduled to reach free agency until after 2029 as well. Other budding stars, Jacob Misiorowski and Cam Schlittler, won't become free agents until 2032.

By then, Lindor will be nearing the end of his contract, and the Mets' current crop of young players will be considerably more expensive. Waiting years for another opportunity like this would defeat the very advantage New York has right now.

If the Mets want a difference-making ace to lead this young rotation while maximizing their window with Lindor and Soto, this is the offseason to be aggressive.

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