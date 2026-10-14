Brett Baty's 2026 Season Puts Mets at a Fascinating Crossroads This Offseason

The New York Mets have a lot of roster questions to sort out entering the 2027 season, and one of the biggest is what to do with infielder Brett Baty. While the Baby Mets as a whole were underwhelming compared to their past prospect pedigree, Baty appears to be in the most secure position within the organization.

David Stearns brought up Baty's finish on several occasions during his end-of-season press conference, including his as a potential option at multiple infield positions. We can't forget that Baty ended the year on a heater, batting .333 with three home runs, 16 RBI, and a 1.025 OPS in 51 September at-bats, which is a good sign for his stock with the team.

There is a scenario out there where the Mets could run back most of their current roster and see whether their second-half success, combined with better health from Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, is sustainable. However, a lot of the Mets' pivot options are tied to their decision on how to handle Baty.

The case for keeping Brett Baty

Among the young players in the Baby Mets core, Baty has the most tools in common with what Stearns likes out of a useful position player. There is a world where the Mets could make Baty their everyday third baseman again if Bo Bichette opts out of his contract. This would return Baty to his natural position and maintain the Mets' strong infield defense.

Even if Bichette stays, the Mets could get use out of Baty as the strong side of a second base platoon with Marcus Semien. Baty's splits (.250/11/53 with a .723 OPS in 340 AB vs. RHP) and Semien's (.222/4/12 with a .653 OPS in 135 AB vs. LHP) could make this a reasonable option if Stearns decides to invest his free-agent dollars in more important needs.

In fact, Baty's versatility to cover three infield positions could make him a useful chess piece to keep around in a lighter version of the role Jeff McNeil used to play for New York. With several infield prospects on the verge of making their big-league debuts, including deadline acquisitions Emilien Pitre and Jefferson Rojas, Baty could be a placeholder and insurance policy as the new wave adjusts to life in the majors.

One thing the Mets should stop doing, however, is using Baty in the outfield. According to Baseball Savant, Baty delivered -2 Outs Above Average in right field, his most frequent outfield spot.

However, with Juan Soto, A.J. Ewing, and Carson Benge in the outfield, they shouldn't put Baty out there when he doesn't look comfortable in those spots.

The case for trading Brett Baty

While Baty finished 2026 strong, watching his career play out has felt like a sequence of stops and starts. Baty has struggled with consistency since getting his first steady dose of big-league action. He looked overwhelmed in 2023, lost his job to Mark Vientos in 2024, had a strong overall year in 2025, and rode a roller coaster in 2026.

The good thing for the Mets is that Baty's defensive versatility and solid pop have helped him accumulate a combined 4.6 Wins Above Replacement over the past two years, which could make him an intriguing trade chip.

For example, the Mets could use Baty as part of a package to land a top starting pitcher, like Minnesota's Joe Ryan, since his ability to handle multiple infield positions could offer value to a small-market club.

There is also a compelling argument that Baty is the kind of player who will never be a regular in the New York market but could thrive on a second-division club. Baty is set to hit arbitration for the first time this winter and has three years of club control remaining, which could make him an attractive trade chip for teams that need an infielder who don't want to throw big money at the likes of Jazz Chisholm Jr. or Alec Bohm.

Another point in Baty's favor for an acquiring team is that he still has a minor league option remaining, which gives them the option to send him down to Triple-A if he isn't meeting expectations. That's not true for players like Vientos or Ronny Mauricio, both of whom are out of options and need to pass through waivers to remain in an organization.

What the Mets should do with Brett Baty

If the Mets are insistent on trying to wrangle some value out of Semien, who still has two years left on his contract, it makes sense to keep Baty around as a platoon partner to maximize Semien's strengths. The case for keeping Baty is also significantly strengthened if Bichette opts out, especially since one could argue that giving Baty regular run at third base would be more cost-effective than paying someone like Bohm to man that spot.

That doesn't mean, however, that Baty should be an untouchable piece alongside Benge and Ewing. If Baty can help the Mets land an upgrade for another part of the roster, such as the rotation or first base, Stearns will have to think long and hard about parting with him to make a bigger impact on the ballclub as a whole.

Outside that scenario, it makes more sense for the Mets to keep Baty around for another year since he can be a useful utility piece. Baty has generated positive value in each of the past two seasons, with a significant output in 2025. If the Mets maximize his strengths properly, Baty has a good chance to be a 2 WAR player in a part-time role next season.

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