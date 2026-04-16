Carlos Mendoza Gets Blunt Amid Mets Losing Streak

Another day, another loss for the New York Mets.

The Mets dropped their eighth straight game last night as the Los Angeles Dodgers finished off a three-game sweep. The Dodgers took the series finale 8-2, dropping the Amazins' to 7-12 on the season.

The Mets lose their eighth straight game as they get swept by the Dodgers.



The Mets have scored 12 runs over their eight-game losing streak. pic.twitter.com/9hXk06IG1k — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 16, 2026

The game was close entering the bottom of the eighth inning with the Dodgers holding a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the frame. They would end up breaking it open on the heels of a Dalton Rushing grand slam and a solo home run from Kyle Tucker to cap a five-run inning for Los Angeles.

New York's bats were once again silent, tallying just five hits and striking out 14 times, 10 of them coming from Dodgers' phenom Shohei Ohtani. The Mets have scored just 12 runs during this eight-game slide and have scored two runs or fewer in six of those games.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza wouldn't sugarcoat anything when he was asked about the level of frustration that has been going through his team's clubhouse.

"We're not playing good baseball right now. Everybody's frustrated," Mendoza said. "They're pissed, frustrated, obviously not happy about it. I want them to be pissed."

"We're not playing good baseball right now. Everybody's frustrated."



Carlos Mendoza talks about his concern level with the Mets' struggles as their losing streak hits eight: pic.twitter.com/WPzPHr6MCc — SNY (@SNYtv) April 16, 2026

The Mets are currently without some key bats in their lineup, with Juan Soto continuing to rehab from his calf injury, Jorge Polanco nursing an Achilles issue and most recently Jared Young being placed on the injured list with a torn left meniscus. But even when healthy, this Mets offense has struggled to find consistency.

"It's surprising, but you go through these things. Maybe this is a bit extreme, probably. It doesn't help facing two of the best in the game the last two days. You could be swinging the bat well and run into those guys and they're kind of like a buzzsaw," Bo Bichette said on the offensive woes. "I don't really got much to say other than can't explain it and we'll keep on working to figure it out."

"It's surprising, but you go through these things. Maybe this is a bit extreme, probably. It doesn't help facing two of the best in the game the last two days. You could be swinging the bat well and run into those guys and they're kind of like a buzzsaw.



I don't really got much… pic.twitter.com/sVZcymjGKM — SNY (@SNYtv) April 16, 2026

The Mets now head into a much-needed off day on Thursday before they continue their road trip against the Chicago Cubs to begin a three-game weekend series. Mendoza was asked about what he thinks it will take to turn things around for this team.

"Guys got to start playing better. That's as simple as that. They're too talented, but right now, we're not seeing anything on the field. It's not got anything to do with preparation, with the work they're putting in. We've just got to go out there and do it," Mendoza said.

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