Everything Mets Fans Need to Know (6/18): Bo Bichette's Heater, Trade Buzz, Injury News & More

The usual response from the 2026 Mets: for now, they’ll barely float above water.

The exact same thing happened last week: to start their six-game homestand, the Mets lost two out of three against the Cardinals, then looked to be turning the tide after taking two against the MLB-best Braves. However, their latest stretch of play has proven to be the exact opposite—they’re right back at square one, where every loss starts adding up, to the point that every loss inches closer and closer to waiving the white flag.

Starting pitching has been the biggest nightmare in Queens, on full display against the Reds on Monday and Tuesday. Their final game, to avoid the sweep, came as a success. The 9-1 win brought several promising developments, from the return of Nolan McLean to Bo Bichette continuing his dominance on offense.

Here’s everything happening in Mets land as of Thursday morning.

Bo Bichette finally living up to mega contract

Bo Bichette was slowly approaching Jason Bay status due to his slow start.

The former Blue Jay was batting just .230 through his first 66 games in Queens, holding a meager .609 OPS along with five home runs and 32 RBIs. Mets fans were persistent that the move was a failure on President of Baseball Operations David Stearns's part, adding a player on a lucrative three-year $126 million contract—having Bichette play a position he was completely unfamiliar with. The 28-year-old was previously known for his poor defense at shortstop; the move was questioned by everyone due to their recent addition of Jorge Polanco, designating him to first base, replacing Pete Alonso.

The move looked like a complete dud, Bichette struggling to contribute to a Mets team barred and bruised. However, with his back against the wall, Bichette has finally arrived, being one of the very few contributing offensively. Over the last 20 games, Bichette has been one of the best players in baseball—batting .329 with a .368 OBP and a .899 OPS, driving in 15 runs with three HRs. The production is finally living up to what he’d done in Toronto, giving the Mets what was previously advertised.

Bo Bichette has a three-hit day!



He brings home Carson Benge to make it 8-1 pic.twitter.com/Y8hWFljWuW — SNY (@SNYtv) June 17, 2026

With Bichette finally performing as expected, all eyes turn to what his future looks like with the team. When signing the contract, what attracted him to New York was an opt-out attached to it, meaning Bichette could re-enter free agency after the 2026 season. Recent reports from Bob Nightengale of USA Today stated that Bichette could be in line to opt out after this season.

For now, the Mets can continue riding the hot flash of Bichette’s play, desperately looking for any win possible. Could the Mets potentially trade the two-time All-Star? That remains to be seen.

Mets trade rumors

With trade season soon approaching, top MLB insider Jeff Passan released a ranking of the top players who could potentially be moved at the deadline, along with a percentage chance and the best fits. With the Mets being 33-41 with a 5.5-game disadvantage in the wild-card race, it’s obvious that many would view them as potential sellers at the deadline.

Freddy Peralta was the first Met listed, with a 90% chance to be moved on Aug. 3. Passan listed a plethora of teams as potential fits, with several playoff contenders such as the Braves and Cubs, along with several wild cards in the White Sox and Athletics. At No. 11 on the list, moving Peralta makes the most sense, given the fact he will hit free agency following the 2026 season.

Other Mets listed were:

RP Brooks Raley

RP A.J. Minter

CF Luis Robert Jr

3B Mark Vientos

SP David Peterson

INF MJ Melendez

OF Tyrone Taylor

Surprisingly, the Mets were listed as potential fits for several other top names on the market, particularly ones with team control over the next several years. For the Mets, it makes sense to add quality players via the trade market rather than free agency, especially given the impending terror the lockout will provide following this season. Passan listed the Mets as potential suitors for the Angels starting pitcher duo of Reid Detmers and José Soriano, both of whom hold control through the 2028 season.

Both pitchers would instantly solve the Mets' pitching woes, giving them solid young arms in the foreseeable future without having to spend heavily. As for their disappointing offense, the ESPN insider has the Mets listed as a suitor for Giants star third baseman Matt Chapman, who holds control until 2030 and is owed $100 million of his remaining contract.

With the Giants in fire-sale mode, many teams around the league will make calls on their rental players and on those who fit the long-term control agenda.

Mets statistical trends

Nolan McLean finally returns to promising form, going seven innings while allowing zero runs with nine strikeouts

Nolan McLean, 98mph Paint. 🖌️🎨



9th K pic.twitter.com/3yavSX0XLE — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 17, 2026

Last four starts: 22 IP, 4 ER, 22 K, 13 BB

McLean has finally found his rhythm again after struggling with command as of late, walking just one batter in his most recent start in a win over the Reds on Wednesday. In a time of desperation, McLean can give the Mets some sort of aid every five days.

Juan Soto continues to prove the haters wrong, going 3-for-5 on Wednesday against the Reds, with two RBIs and two runs.

Last 20 games: .301 BA, .400 OBP, .948 OPS, 22 H, 15 RBI, 5 HR, 12 BB

After placing as the ninth outfielder during the first wave of MLB All-Star voting, Juan Soto continues to prove why he deserves the selection, especially after being left out of the Summer Classic in 2025.

Francisco Alvarez continues providing offensively, going 3-for-5 at the plate as a DH with an RBI and run.

Stats since returning June 9 (seven games): 8-for-25, 320 BA, 1 HR, 3 RBI

The return of Francisco Alvarez hasn’t gone unnoticed, providing aid at the plate through contact and bringing his season average to .255.

Down on the farm

Jack Wenninger's latest performance wasn't his best. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Mets No. 11 prospect Nick Morabito impresses yet again offensively in the Triple-A loss on Wednesday, going 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs.

Mets No. 5 prospect Jack Wenninger gets the start in Triple-A, going four innings while allowing four runs and walking three batters.

Mets No. 17 prospect Dylan Ross earns a hold in his Triple-A appearance, going an inning while allowing a run, striking out two batters.

Mets No. 7 prospect Elian Pena wakes up at the plate in Single-A, going 3-for-5 at the plate with two runs.

Mets injury updates

There’s a chance that Francisco Lindor returns as early as Saturday against the Phillies, reported by SNY’s Danny Abriano. Lindor has been sidelined since April 24 with a calf strain and will provide the Mets offense with a much-needed lift.

Did you know? This will be the 12th time this season that Lindor and Juan Soto have been in the lineup together.