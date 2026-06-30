Everything Mets Fans Need to Know (6/30): Eric Chavez Drama, Injury News, Who's Hot/Not & More

The Mets are playing in a different country: will it change how they show up on the baseball field? Well, it most definitely didn’t, as the first at-bat from George Springer resulted in a little-league home run on Monday night, thanks to a ball that was just skipped by Juan Soto, with A.J. Ewing then completely fumbling the ball when attempting to pick it up.

That encapsulated the game, as the Mets lost 2-1 to the Blue Jays in another stressful situation.

As everyone picks up the pieces, here's what Mets fans need to know on Tuesday morning.

Eric Chavez drama is back

It’s a name many Mets fans never thought they’d hear again: Eric Chávez is back in the social media spotlight.

The reason isn’t pretty: Chávez recently appeared on his own podcast, “EC3,” on Sunday night, with his most recent episode labeled an “emergency,” one where he completely ripped into the Mets (h/t Mets2026) and exposed many different things going on inside the Mets front office.

Thank God Eric Chavez is spilling the beans



Juan Soto walked all over Stearns and Mendy



Embarrassing pic.twitter.com/V94x4ZhTcw — Mets2026 (@Mets2026) June 29, 2026

For starters, Chávez dropped a complete bombshell, telling the story of Soto’s first two months with the Mets organization. The ex-Mets coach said Soto would completely avoid the dugout, instead going into the clubhouse and sitting on couches near the batting coaches, with President of Baseball Operations David Stearns completely ignoring it.

"This is a lack of leadership, a lack of accountability, from the top down,” Chávez said. “And we had an assistant GM who would sit there with (Soto)—the assistant GM would sit there with him—and kind of coddle him, tap him on the shoulder, without saying ‘hey dude, how about getting in the dugout with your teammates.’”

Chávez also added that he went to Stearns and said what happened isn’t right, especially with younger guys joining the active roster. Basically, Stearns shoved it off, saying, “Those players need to learn that they’re not Juan Soto.”

Chávez wasn’t done digging into Stearns, going on a rant about why Stearns wasn’t the right choice to build the Mets.

"Stearns was the wrong hire. He came from Milwaukee, built a great farm system, but didn't really accomplish anything," He said. "Who told Steve Cohen this is the next guy?"

The show wouldn’t end its media rampage, appearing on "Fair Territory" on Monday, further going in on the juicy and dramatic Mets organization. When asked about the recent firing of Carlos Mendoza, Chávez dug the knife deeper into Stearns.

"How many good baseball people are going to lose their jobs while we're waiting for (David Stearns) to deliver what everybody said you could?" Chávez said.

"How many good baseball people are going to lose their jobs while we're waiting for you [David Stearns] to deliver what everybody said you could?"



Former Mets coach Eric Chavez jumped on with us to defend Carlos Mendoza after the Mets fired him on Friday. pic.twitter.com/JYcZPk5r4e — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 29, 2026

The comments trickled throughout the baseball world, Mets fans both fully listening to his words and just taking them with a grain of salt. The murmurs trickled into the clubhouse, with Mike Puma of the New York Post saying Soto was aware of what Chávez said, telling reporters, "I have no comment on that."

The Mets already seemingly have that level of division in their clubhouse, now with allegations from a former coach who was fired making their way through.

Mets Monday meter

Introducing the “Mets Monday Meter,” a new form of the usual standard and boring “Mets statistical trends” being delivered once a week following Monday’s matchup. So, here’s a look at who’s currently hot and who’s not.

Hot: Juan Soto

How can we do a section without mentioning what Juan Soto has been doing? The superstar has been ridiculous at the plate, batting .375 over his last 10 games with a .512 OBP and 1.200 OPS, hitting two home runs with five RBIs while also walking nine times. Even after missing almost 20 games, Soto has the best OPS in the NL on the season and the sixth-best BA in the NL.

Shuffle ➡️ Triple



Juan Soto is locked in 🔒 https://t.co/JI2MuYmP7b pic.twitter.com/o6n2M0z5Z7 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 27, 2026

Hot: A.J. Ewing

Former Mets No.1 prospect A.J. Ewing has been one of the very few bright spots for the Mets this season, continuing to perform at the major league level. Over his last 10 games, the rookie is batting .333 with a .444 OBP and 1.011 OPS, hitting two home runs and driving in seven runs, with his most recent HR coming in a pinch-hit situation against the Phillies on Sunday to tie the game.

AJ EWING TIES THE GAME WITH A TWO-RUN PINCH-HIT HR 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/2Ok1syNZSu — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) June 28, 2026

Hot: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver has now gone 21 consecutive appearances without allowing a run, continuing to give the Mets a top-tier trade option at the trade deadline on Monday, Aug. 3.

2️⃣3️⃣ consecutive scoreless innings for Luke Weaver 🤯 pic.twitter.com/X43eAPXgyC — New York Mets (@Mets) June 27, 2026

Not: Mark Vientos

Get ready for a common trend: the patented “Baby Mets” core has been ice-cold, with Mark Vientos being the first mentioned. Vientos has been very disappointing in 2026, but over his last 10 games, the 26-year-old is batting .143 with a .242 OBP and .600 OPS, striking out 11 times with two HRs.

ABS confirmed in #Mets at #BlueJays (Top 9).

Mark Vientos challenged the called strike.

Called strike confirmed.

HP: James Hoye | Upheld 53.7% (44/82).

Later: Mark Vientos strikes out swinging. pic.twitter.com/B0pDokW4L1 — ABS Auditor (@ABS_Auditor) June 30, 2026

Not: Brett Baty

Brett Baty has been even worse over the same stretch, going 2-for-24 over the last 10 games, totaling a BA of .083 along with a .350 OPS. The Mets' current second baseman has tallied 77 strikeouts on the season.

Not: Brooks Raley

Maybe Mets lefty reliever Brooks Raley is human after all, holding a 5.49 ERA over his last 10 appearances, along with a 1-2 record while striking out eight batters.

Mets roster updates

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/aec1S16FrI — New York Mets (@Mets) June 29, 2026

Tobias Myers has been optioned to Triple-A to call up a fresh arm, the Mets announced

Joey Gerber has been recalled from Triple-A to serve as a fresh arm in the Mets' bullpen.

Mets injury news

MLB Insider Anthony DiComo announced that Luis Robert Jr. will begin rehab with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday. The Mets' offseason acquisition hasn’t played since April 24, suffering a back injury that has kept him sidelined.

News: Luis Robert, who's been sidelined since April, will begin a rehab assignment tomorrow for Triple-A Syracuse. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 29, 2026

Mets interim manager Andy Green stated that Jorge Polanco has another rehab assignment in Triple-A on Tuesday, with his future going on a “day-by-day” basis (h/t SNY Mets).

Jorge Polanco has a rehab game tomorrow after which it will be a day-by-day evaluation for his next steps, per Andy Green pic.twitter.com/YYCZIRKkKi — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 29, 2026