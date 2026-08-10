Examining the Hype Around Mets Prospect Mitch Voit (and Why You Should Buy It)

The New York Mets have been hot since the trade deadline, but most fans realize that the 2026 season has been over for a while. There are, however, some intriguing developments for the Mets on the minor league front.

Prospects that the Mets acquired in deals for Freddy Peralta, Luke Weaver and Clay Holmes (among others) are on fire, but perhaps the most intriguing breakout has come from one of the team's most recent first-round picks. Infielder Mitch Voit, the Mets' top pick in the 2025 draft, was recently promoted to Double-A Binghamton and has been on a heater since escaping the death trap that is Coney Island for hitting prospects.

In his first 11 games at the Double-A level, Voit has been smoking the baseball, collecting 22 hits in his first 40 at-bats. That equates to a .550 batting average, which is quite good at any level, and he has showcased some extra-base pop in his bat with seven doubles, a triple and a homer in there.

That performance has helped Voit rack up a 1.483 OPS with the Rumble Ponies, which is the kind of absurd heater that makes you wonder if he's breaking out as a player who can be a mainstay in the Mets' lineup in the near future. Considering the questions the Mets have at second base after Marcus Semien's decline this season, the sooner Voit can make it to Queens, the better.

Why Mitch Voit's breakout could be for real

One of the big issues the Mets have with hitting prospects is that their High-A affiliate in Brooklyn is notoriously unfavorable for them. The hitting environment at Maimonides Park is ridiculously challenging thanks to the swirling winds from the water, which can make even well-struck balls outs at the High-A level.

The jump to Brooklyn appeared to mess with Voit's confidence early this year as he hit just .219 with six home runs, 17 RBI and a .698 OPS over the first two months of the season. Voit appeared to solve the Coney Island pressure cooker with a breakout June, where he hit .305 with a .902 OPS, setting the stage for his promotion to Binghamton.

There's a lot to like with Voit, who has a strong hit tool, a tremendous arm, and speed that helps him cover good ground at second base while being a stolen base threat. The biggest asset that Voit could bring to the Mets with is his speed on the bases as he has already racked up 42 steals between Brooklyn and Binghamton this season with about six weeks left to go in the regular season.

It is fair to say that it's a bit early to declare Voit has mastered the Double-A level, but if he keeps up his torrid pace over the next month or so he could get a few at-bats with Triple-A Syracuse to end the regular season. That path would put him one step from the majors and mirror the rapid rise of Carson Benge, who played at three minor league levels last season before winning an Opening Day job in spring training.

The Mets don't need to rush Voit along and they won't want to put him on the 40-man roster this year in case there is a lockout, which would prevent any players on the 40-man roster who aren't at the major league level yet to miss out on valuable development time. If Voit is off the 40-man roster and next season is delayed due to a lockout, he would be getting valuable development at either Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Syracuse, positioning himself to be an asset for the Mets at some point during the 2027 season.

Assuming Bo Bichette opts into his deal for next season, the Mets could plan on platooning Semien and Brett Baty at second base as a stopgap until Voit is ready for the show. If Voit keeps tearing the cover off the ball, that wait may not be too much longer.

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