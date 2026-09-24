How Derek Falvey's Hiring Could Help Mets Acquire Joe Ryan in Offseason Trade

The New York Mets made a significant addition to their front office on Wednesday, reportedly hiring Derek Falvey as a senior advisor to baseball operations to work alongside David Stearns.

Falvey is a veteran baseball figure with a wealth of experience, having been around the game for well over a decade. He was a staple of the Minnesota Twins organization for nearly nine years, serving as President of Baseball Operations before mutually agreeing to part ways ahead of the 2026 season.

During his time in Minnesota, Falvey was lauded for his ability to evaluate talent and make aggressive moves. Some of his most notable moves included trading Luis Arraez for Pablo Lopez, signing Byron Buxton to a long-term contract, and, most significantly, identifying Joe Ryan as the key return for Nelson Cruz in a 2021 trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Falvey will now help Stearns navigate a critical offseason after many of the Mets' biggest moves from last winter failed to pan out. And when it comes to potential additions, Falvey's familiarity with both the Twins organization and Ryan himself could give the Mets an edge in pursuing the star right-hander this winter.

Why the Mets may have an edge in a potential Joe Ryan sweepstakes this offseason

If the Minnesota Twins move on from starting pitcher Joe Ryan this offseason, could the New York Mets be a possible suitor? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of New York's most pressing needs this offseason is to acquire an ace to pair with Nolan McLean at the top of their rotation. The cream of the crop on the free-agent market is Tarik Skubal, who will likely command the largest contract ever given to a starting pitcher.

If the Mets fail to acquire Skubal, then the trade market is their next best bet. One of the most frequently floated names who could be available this winter is Ryan, who will enter the final season of his contract with the Twins.

The 30-year-old has become a star in Minnesota, consistently showing the makings of an ace. In 26 starts this season, Ryan has posted a 3.86 ERA over 138.2 innings, with 151 strikeouts, a 1.18 WHIP, and a 3.75 FIP.

While he's never put together that one true Cy-Young-caliber season, there could still be another level for Ryan to reach in a different environment, making him an ideal candidate for the Mets.

In what would likely be an aggressive market for Ryan's services, having Falvey in their front office could prove valuable for New York. After nearly nine years in Minnesota, he knows the Twins organization inside and out and has longstanding relationships with many of its key decision-makers.

Beyond those relationships, Falvey should also have a keen understanding of how Minnesota evaluates talent and what the organization would value in any potential deal. If the Mets do indeed target Ryan, that familiarity could help them construct a package tailored to what the Twins are looking for.

Just as important is Falvey's extensive history with Ryan. He watched the right-hander develop from the moment he acquired him in 2021 through his rise in Minnesota, giving him valuable insight into Ryan as a pitcher and what it might take to unlock another level in him.

It's not uncommon for executives who jump from one front office to another to bring along players they previously valued. Stearns is a perfect example, making a trade with his former team, the Milwaukee Brewers, for Adrian Houser and Tyrone Taylor during his first offseason with the Mets.

And when the need for an ace arose last offseason, Stearns won the bidding for Freddy Peralta. While that trade itself may not have worked out for New York, the important takeaway is that Stearns landed a highly coveted player from his former organization, perhaps aided by his ties.

If Falvey does indeed pitch the idea of trading for Ryan to Stearns and the rest of the Mets front office this winter, New York could very well become the team to beat.

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