Why Logan Gilbert Would Be an Ideal Offseason Mets' Trade Target to Pair With Nolan McLean

The New York Mets will enter the 2026 offseason with the same need they did a year ago: an ace to pair alongside Nolan McLean atop the rotation.

The Mets believed they had addressed that need last winter by trading with the Milwaukee Brewers for Freddy Peralta, who was coming off a career season in 2025. But Peralta's time in New York was filled with nothing but disappointment, posting a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts before the Mets shipped him off to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The best starting pitcher available on the free-agent market this offseason is Tarik Skubal, who will command possibly the largest contract ever given to a starting pitcher. The Mets will almost certainly be in the running for his services, but if the team misses out, the remaining options aren't nearly as impactful.

The next best available starters would be Michael King, Casey Mize, and old friend Clay Holmes. All three would be nice additions, but none would be the Game 1 starter the Mets are searching for, making a trade all the more sensible.

One prime trade candidate who could find himself available is Seattle Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert, writes Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The 29-year-old has only one year remaining on his contract with the Seattle Mariners following this season and is set to receive a raise in his final year of arbitration after making $10.927 million in 2026.

With his future in Seattle potentially uncertain, Gilbert should immediately become one of the Mets' top targets if they miss out on Skubal.

Why Logan Gilbert would fit perfectly in the Mets' rotation

With Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert having a year left on his contract, should the New York Mets jump at the opportunity to trade for him? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gilbert has not only been one of the best starters in baseball since making his debut in 2021, but has also been one of the most durable, making at least 25 starts in each of his five full seasons. More importantly for the Mets, unlike Peralta, he has consistently pitched deep into games and will soon eclipse 180 innings for the fourth time in the last five years. Simply put, he has the durability and dominance that have been missing at the top of the rotation.

So far this season, Gilbert has posted a 12-10 record, pitching to a 3.69 ERA over 178 innings with 194 strikeouts, a 1.06 WHIP, and a 3.86 FIP. Opponents are batting just .219 against him, while his only blemish has been the long ball, as he's allowed 28 home runs this year.

While the right-hander has never had that one true dominant Cy Young-level season, there is reason to believe he still has another level to reach as he enters his thirties. After all, the 6-foot-6 right-hander generates 7.6 feet of extension, one of the longest marks in baseball, allowing his already impressive stuff to play up even further against opposing hitters.

But one of the main reasons Gilbert would fit so well with the Mets is how his arsenal compares to Nolan McLean and the rest of the starting rotation.

Gilbert features a six-pitch mix highlighted by a four-seam fastball that consistently sits in the high 90s, along with a wipeout slider and splitter. Compare that to McLean and his high-spin, constantly moving sinker, sweeper, and curveball that move like a video game, and the two would give opposing hitters completely different looks on back-to-back days.

A one-two punch of Gilbert and McLean would be a tall order to prepare for, with one coming right at hitters with fastballs and the other keeping them guessing with breaking balls. Add Christian Scott and his cutter-sweeper combination, and the Mets could have a scary top three in the rotation.

Since Jacob deGrom's departure following the 2022 season, the Mets have struggled to find another true ace to lead their pitching staff. For a team with World Series aspirations, that is a void New York can no longer afford to leave unfilled. Gilbert can be the ace that finally changes that.

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