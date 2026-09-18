Jared Young's Injury Creates Runway for Mark Vientos to Make One Last Case to Mets

During Thursday night’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field, the New York Mets and their fans witnessed a scary injury situation involving starting pitcher Nolan McLean and first baseman Jared Young.

In the top of the sixth inning, Phillies outfielder Justin Crawford hit what looked like a routine ground ball up the first baseline, which McLean tried to field first, with Young holding first base.

Really scary scene right now at Citi Field. Jared Young is in the process of being carted off after accidentally being struck full force in the head by Nolan McLean on this play. He appeared to be out cold for a moment following the play. pic.twitter.com/UnjheoAzIG — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 18, 2026

However, in a scary collision, Young tried to reach for the ball while McLean was still running, leading to the rookie pitcher striking the first baseman in the head. Young was momentarily out cold on the field, but he was eventually carted off the field and taken to a local hospital.

After the game, Mets interim manager Andy Green told reporters that the 31-year-old Young had a CT scan, which came back negative, and had "full use of extremities" (h/t SNY Mets on Twitter). He also said Young is dealing with "real concussion symptoms."

This is obviously the last thing Mets fans wanted to see as the season winds down, as Young has been a revelation at first base in his second season with the Mets. His presence at first base has been much needed, with the Jorge Polanco signing being a bust. That said, if Young misses the rest of the season, New York will need someone to step up in his place; that someone could be Mark Vientos.

Mark Vientos must step up following Jared Young's injury

The 2026 season has not been great for Vientos, who missed some time due to injury and has had poor showings at the plate and on defense.

Vientos is slashing a disappointing .217/.264/.406 with 13 home runs, 39 RBI, and a .669 OPS. According to Baseball Savant, he has a -10 Outs Above Average at first base and -9 overall this season, which further illustrates his struggles on defense. The 26-year-old Vientos has posted 8 errors, which lead the National League.

Frankly, it’s been a far cry from what we saw from him in 2024, when he hit .266 with 27 home runs and 71 RBI in the regular season and became a star in the postseason (.327 with five home runs and 14 RBI).

And in fact, if you polled Mets fans, they likely wouldn’t be upset if the team didn’t tender him a contract for next season, given how his production has faltered. Since returning from the IL at the end of August, Vientos has played in eight games, and in those contests, he’s only started and finished two games.

Ahead of Thursday’s opener against the Phillies, Green was asked about Vientos’ decrease in playing time and said he’s been a "pro," while adding, "Pleased with the way he's walked through it. He's had good energy. He's been a good teammate" (h/t SNY Mets).

Despite not seeing consistent playing time, Vientos is still hitting .294 with two home runs, four RBI, and an OPS of 1.015 in his last eight games. That’s something he can hang his head on, and hopefully build off for the last few games of the season.

Over the next week, the Mets will continue their four-game series against the Phillies, who are looking to lock up a playoff spot, and then they’ll go on the road to play the Texas Rangers, who are also fighting for a playoff spot in the AL. Finally, the Mets will end the 2026 campaign at home against the Washington Nationals.

Needless to say, Vientos will have a chance to prove himself and maybe change the narrative to give himself a chance to stay in Queens in 2027.

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