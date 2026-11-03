Mets' 5 Must Have Free Agent Signings That Would Make Offseason a Success

The free-agent frenzy across Major League Baseball has officially begun, and the New York Mets are expected to be very active.

After a second consecutive disappointing season, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns faces heavy pressure this offseason after last winter's move backfired and derailed the Mets' 2026 season.

If New York wants to contend in 2027, they will have to dip their toes into the free-agent market, hoping this offseason pans out much better than last year's. That could happen if the Mets can sign these free agents:

1. Tarik Skubal

To no one's surprise, Skubal is expected to be the most coveted free agent on the open market. After the Detroit Tigers couldn't sign him to a long-term contract before last season began, they traded Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline. Now, the hard-throwing left-hander is on the free-agent market for the first time in his career and is in line to sign a historic contract. The Mets know a thing or two about signing free agents to historic deals.

Nearly two years ago, the Mets signed Juan Soto to a historic 15-year, $765 million deal after he cemented himself as one of baseball's top sluggers since making his big-league debut in 2018. Skubal has certainly done that as a starting pitcher, which makes it hard to doubt that the Amazins won't look to sign him to a lucrative deal.

The 29-year-old is a two-time Cy Young Award winner and two-time All-Star, and despite missing six weeks due to an elbow injury, Skubal still logged a 12-7 record across 26 starts with both the Tigers and Dodgers, pitching to a 2.79 ERA and 186 strikeouts across 158.2 innings of work.

With the Mets rotation in need of a frontline ace, pairing Skubal with Nolan McLean at the top could create a lethal one-two punch.

2. Michael King

Michael King is also viewed as a potential fit for the New York Mets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Mets miss out on the Skubal free-agent sweepstakes, King is another great option. Or they could sign them both- who knows. After King declined his player option with the San Diego Padres last week, he's a free agent for the first time in his career and could be in line for a nice contract. The Mets could certainly gauge their interest in the veteran hurler.

King is coming off arguably his best season as a starter. In a career-high 32 starts for the Padres, the righty posted a 12-10 record with a 3.21 ERA, 159 strikeouts, and a 1.18 WHIP over a career-high 185 innings pitched.

The 31-year-old was also very dominant in the postseason for San Diego, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning of Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Chicago Cubs, as well as holding the Milwaukee Brewers without a hit through the first 4.2 innings in his following start during Game 2 of the NLDS.

Next to Skubal, King is one of the top free-agent starters and would certainly drastically change any team's starting rotation in Major League Baseball. It would not be a surprise if the Mets are eyeing King this offseason.

3. Jake Bauers

Jake Bauers is expected to turn down the qualifying offer from the Milwaukee Brewers and become a free agent. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It sure would have been nice if the Mets had a power-hitting first baseman last season. Well, they did have one for seven years and let him walk. It's safe to say that was a mistake. After letting Pete Alonso depart in free agency to the Baltimore Orioles last offseason, New York's new plan at first base backfired. So it goes without saying that they will be in the market for a first baseman this winter, and Jake Bauers could be a quality fit.

After nearly retiring from baseball, Bauers ultimately signed a minor league deal with the aforementioned Brewers and had a resurgent season. In 144 regular-season games, he slashed .266/.389/.484 with a career-high 26 home runs, 86 RBI, and an OPS of .873.

The 31-year-old also had a great postseason for Milwaukee, driving in six runs in the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, earning MVP honors for the series and helping the Brewers win their first World Series in franchise history against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bauers is expected to reject the Brewers' one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer to secure a bigger contract, and the Mets should be right up there as one of the top suitors.



After the Jorge Polanco experiment at first base failed last season, which resulted in the Mets using a rotation of players at the position, adding a power-hitting first baseman like Bauers, who could consistently be in the lineup, would be a massive offensive boost to the Mets' lineup.

4. Teruaki Sato

The New York Mets have until December 1 to sign Japanese phenom Teruaki Sato. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet another offseason where the Mets are expected to pursue another Japanese phenom, this one being Teruaki Sato, who was officially posted by the Hanshin Tigers on November 1. But if the Mets are serious about pursuing Sato, they will have to hurry.

With a lockout across Major League Baseball potentially less than a month away, Sato has until 11:59 P.M. EST on December 1 to sign a deal, instead of the normal 45-day window. While the timing could certainly impact the Mets' desire to sign him, Sato's resume speaks for itself.

In his five seasons with the Tigers, the 27-year-old hit 163 home runs, drove in 518 runs, and was named a five-time All-Star. And after winning the Central MVP in 2025, Sato followed that impressive campaign by winning the Triple Crown.

Despite Bo Bichette opting into his deal with the Mets and Sato being a third baseman, Sato also brings versatility as an outfielder and could play first base if needed. His offensive prowess, however, speaks for itself and is exactly what New York needs in its lineup if they want to contend in 2027.

5. David Bednar

The New York Yankees have extended the qualifying offer to David Bednar. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time in what felt like a lifetime, the Mets lacked a reliable closer in their bullpen. After Edwin Díaz signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York's pivot to closer Devin Williams didn't quite pan out.

While Williams is still under contract with the Mets for another two years, that doesn't guarantee he will be the closer next season. Could they add another closer from their cross-town rivals for a second straight offseason?

That closer is David Bednar, who is coming off a career year with the New York Yankees. During his first full season with the Yankees, Bednar recorded a career-high 35 of 39 save opportunities in 64 outings, while also logging a 2.47 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 69.1 innings.

On Monday, the Yankees extended the qualifying offer to Bednar, and it seems like a foregone conclusion that he will reject it and seek a massive contract following his breakout season. It would almost seem foolish if the Mets can't at least express their interest in the righty.

For a second straight season, Williams struggled, logging a 4.43 ERA and recording just 16 saves in 44 outings. He also missed nearly a month of the season with a shoulder strain he suffered in late August.

While Kodai Senga stepped up during Williams's absence and notched eight saves, he isn't an MLB closer and should not be the Mets' full-time closer next season. With the Mets needing to reshape their bullpen after trading their best relievers at the deadline last season, signing Bednar could significantly improve it.

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