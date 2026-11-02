Mets Now Facing New Deadline in Their Pursuit of Teruaki Sato

One of the New York Mets' top potential offseason targets, Teruaki Sato, received a significant update on Monday about his free agency.

After officially being posted by the Hanshin Tigers on November 1, Sato, along with other Japanese free agents, began his 45-day window to sign with a major league team. However, that window has now become considerably shorter.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that MLB will not allow Japanese free agents to pause their negotiating windows when the league enters its expected lockout on December 1.

This means Sato now has until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 1 to finalize a deal.

This marks a major change from the 2021 lockout, when MLB reworked its agreement with NPB to allow Japanese players to pause their negotiating windows until the labor dispute was resolved.

The news only adds to the chaos of what is shaping up to be one of the craziest offseasons in quite some time. While it's unclear how many free agents will sign before December 1, it's expected that players will want to secure contracts before heading into a potentially lengthy lockout.

For David Stearns, who is already facing mounting pressure, this development creates even more urgency to make a decision on a potential top target like Sato.

How MLB's decision could impact the Mets' pursuit of Teruaki Sato

Hanshin Tigers third baseman Teruaki Sato has until Dec. 1 to sign a deal with an MLB club before the CBA expires. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's unclear how high a priority Sato is for the Mets, it's worth noting that Stearns traveled to Japan in September to watch him play. It's safe to say the Japanese slugger left a lasting impression, as he hit his 32nd home run of the season that day.

Sato exclusively played third base and the outfield last season with the Tigers, neither of which is a position the Mets are currently looking to address. However, many around the industry believe the Japanese star is best suited to transition to first base upon arriving in the United States, much like Munetaka Murakami.

Transitioning to a new position would certainly present a learning curve for Sato, but considering how special his bat is, the gamble could be worthwhile.

After winning his first Central League MVP in 2025, Sato followed it up with a historic 2026 season, becoming the first player in Japan to win the Triple Crown since Murakami in 2022. In 143 games, Sato hit .306/.383/.609 with 39 home runs, 40 doubles, and 106 RBIs.

At just 27 years old, there's certainly an argument to be made that Sato is the best position-player agent available this offseason. Few available bats on the market could make the same impact for a Mets team desperately in need of an offensive upgrade.

New York received the fifth-worst production from first base in 2026, posting a dismal .690 OPS. It was a reflection of the Mets' overall lackluster season. New York managed just 699 runs, ranking 21st in the majors.

Adding Sato, with Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Bo Bichette, and Carson Benge would significantly lengthen New York's lineup.

The only issue for the Mets is the cost. While New York, of course, has Steve Cohen's deep pockets, the Mets already have a payroll north of $250 million.

Signing Sato, who would command a contract approaching $100 million, would represent another major financial commitment with several other pressing needs still to address.

In addition to first base, the Mets also need to acquire two starting pitchers, with at least one being a frontline-caliber arm. Among the available pitchers, Tarik Skubal and Michael King stand out as two of the most appealing targets. However, both will likely command contracts considerably more than Sato.

Monday's development further complicates matters for the Mets, who won't have the luxury of pursuing Sato after the lockout, as they potentially could with other free agents.

All of this is to say that if Stearns truly believes Sato is the difference-maker the Mets need, he will have to move quickly to acquire him.

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