The Mets' Biggest Free-Agent Decision Is About More Than One Player

This offseason isn't just about improving a New York Mets roster that somehow finished nine games worse than the previous year. It's also about defining the direction of the organization.

When Steve Cohen took over as owner in 2020, he said it would be disappointing if the Mets didn't win a championship within three to five years. Entering year seven of Cohen's era, the Mets have made the playoffs just twice.

The fanbase, the organization, and Cohen himself have openly been frustrated with the Mets' shortcomings.

However, New York has an opportunity to change the narrative with one move that would not only demonstrate its commitment to winning now but also reveal how far it's willing to go to achieve that goal.

That move, of course, is signing Tarik Skubal.

Why signing Tarik Skubal would mean more than just adding an ace

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Signing Skubal would give the Mets a two-time Cy Young Award winner, a frontline starter, and a potential mentor for their young pitchers.

And yes, while all of those are important benefits, they don't fully capture why his arrival would have such far-reaching implications for the organization.

Flashback to 2015. The Mets acquired Yoenis Cespedes from the Detroit Tigers. The move didn't just help propel New York to the World Series. It sent a message to the players that the team was all in.

For longtime players like captain David Wright, who had endured years of disappointment, the acquisition represented something bigger. It signaled that the front office was finally ready to go all in.

The same message would carry considerable weight today, particularly for established stars like Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto. Signing Skubal would show both players that Cohen's promises of bringing a championship to New York, made when they signed their massive contracts, were more than words.

Of course, making that kind of statement would come at a substantial cost. And just how much Cohen is willing to spend could reveal even more about the direction he wants to take this franchise.

Signing Skubal would require a commitment of at least $300 million, adding another massive contract to an already expensive roster.

According to Spotrac, New York already has a projected payroll of $286,745,821. If Skubal earned $40 million annually, that figure would climb to $327 million.

While Cohen has shown a willingness to pay substantial luxury taxes, he's also acknowledged that the Mets can't maintain an exceptionally high payroll every year.

Beyond their need for an ace, the Mets also need another starting pitcher, a first baseman, and bullpen help.

That said, how signing Skubal would affect the Mets' approach to addressing those remaining needs is hard to say. It could push Stearns to explore lower-cost options. Or perhaps New York shoves all its chips in and pursues more of the top available free agents.

One clear advantage of signing Skubal, however, is that the Mets wouldn't have to part with their top prospects to acquire an ace.

Stearns has spoken extensively about how the Mets' success, both now and in the future, depends on developing their farm system. And that takes time.

That's why Cohen and Stearns have been spending aggressively to build a winner while developing young talent that could eventually alleviate some of the financial burden.

It's a similar philosophy to that of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who, despite having one of the highest payrolls, also boast one of the sport's best farm systems, consistently producing young talent to replace established veterans.

Securing a frontline starter like Skubal, who could anchor the Mets' rotation for the next five-plus years, is a luxury few other teams possess. Dominant pitchers who go deep into games are becoming rarer by the year.

The value of entering each season knowing who will take the mound in Game 1 of a playoff series can't be overstated.

Add Skubal to a roster already featuring Lindor, Soto, and budding stars like Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing, and New York suddenly would have a foundation to compete not just now but for years to come.

The Mets have spent years trying to turn their championship aspirations into reality. Signing Skubal wouldn't guarantee that elusive World Series title, but it would represent a major step toward finally delivering on the promises Cohen made when he purchased the franchise.

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