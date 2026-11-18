The New York Mets are starting over this offseason to upgrade their bullpen after trading many of their relievers at the trade deadline this past season.

One of those relievers New York dealt is veteran left-hander A.J. Minter, whom the Mets rarely used during his tenure with the club.

Minter signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Mets in January 2025 and got off to a great start for the Amazins in 2025. In 13 appearances, he posted a 1.64 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 11 innings. Minter's 2025 season, though, came to a screeching halt when he suffered a left lat strain in late April and underwent season-ending surgery.

The Mets activated the 32-year-old off the injured list on May 26 and seemed to pick up right where he left off, logging a 2.35 ERA with 20 punchouts in 23 innings. But with Minter in the final year of his contract and the Mets well out of playoff contention, New York dealt the veteran to the Minnesota Twins on July 31.

Minter was just as dominant in Minnesota, posting a 2.78 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 22.2 innings of work during the second half of the 2026 season.

With the offseason now in full swing, Minter is a free agent and is expected to attract significant interest from bullpen-needy teams, like the Mets. But if New York wants to pursue Minter this offseason, it won't be easy.

Mets expected to face stiff competition for A.J. Minter this winter

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher A.J. Minter celebrates the win over the Cleveland Guardians with catcher Victor Caratini (37) after the ninth inning at Target Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Minter is one of the most coveted left-handed relievers in this free agency cycle, with the Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, and Kansas City Royals all expressing interest.

A.J. Minter is among the most popular left-handed relievers on the FA market, coming off one of the best seasons of his career (1.051 WHIP & 5.13 K/BB).



The Blue Jays, Nationals, Phillies, Rangers & Royals are among the teams with interest. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 16, 2026

Minter is coming off one of the best seasons of his career with both the Mets and Twins. In 48 outings, the lefty hurler posted a 2-2 record with a 2.56 ERA, 41 strikeouts, and an impeccable 1.05 WHIP in 45.2 innings, the most innings he's logged since 2023.

It's safe to say that if the Mets want to bring Minter back to shore up their bullpen with a lefty, it won't be easy.

What other bullpen targets could the Mets pursue?

If the Mets lose out on Minter this offseason, another potential left-hander for their bullpen would be Alex Vesia, who would be a perfect fit.

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next to Minter, Vesia is one of the best relievers on the market. In a career-high 72 outings for the Los Angeles Dodgers this past season, the 30-year-old posted a 2.64 ERA with 74 strikeouts and a 1.07 WHIP while allowing just four home runs in 58 innings. Vesia is certainly an arm the Mets could rely on heavily in late-game situations.

Another reliever the Mets have reportedly been linked to is right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga. Like Minter and Vesia, Loáisiga is expected to draw significant interest from teams across the leagues, including the Mets.

After signing a minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks last offseason, the 32-year-old proved to be worth the bargain. Loáisiga appeared in a career-high 72 games, posting a 2.42 ERA, 48 strikeouts, and a 1.03 WHIP in 67 innings.

This free-agent cycle has produced some top-notch bullpen arms, and if the Mets are unable to bring back Minter, they have other options to pivot toward to help beef up their fairly young bullpen.

Get Mets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.