Mets Pitcher Emerges as a Potential Trade Candidate Less Than 2 Months Before Deadline

As great as a Cinderella-like run would be, the Mets are dealing with quite the uphill battle when it comes to grabbing a National League playoff spot. Manager Carlos Mendoza's squad is seven games under .500 heading into Tuesday's series opener against the Cardinals, all while sitting five games out of the final NL Wild Card spot with a half-dozen non-playoff teams ahead of them.

Barring a complete 180° degree turn, the Mets will likely be sellers at the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline. New York has several veteran pieces it can sell off to acquire prospects that could brighten the club's outlook, with certain players standing out more as trade bait than others.

There are just under two months for President of Baseball Operations David Stearns to decide who will stay and go at the deadline, but that hasn't stopped one MLB.com analyst from naming the Mets' most likely trade candidate.

Mets could move on from David Peterson at the trade deadline

As the Mets mull over who to dangle in trade conversations this summer, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand has pegged David Peterson as a potential candidate to be moved. The 30-year-old southpaw's outlook with New York has been up in the air after being moved from the starting rotation to the bullpen, so it isn't unfathomable to imagine a playoff hopeful team wanting to give him a shot at a fresh start.

The Mets' David Peterson could use a fresh start after how the first third of his 2026 campaign has unfolded. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Peterson has shown the ability to be an effective starter at times during his seven-year big-league career, but the 30-year-old has struggled this season, Feinsand wrote on Tuesday. The left-hander posted a 2.90 ERA in 21 starts in 2024, then made his first All-Star team last season, but with free agency only months away, his lack of a clear role could make him an ideal trade option for clubs seeking mid-to-back-end rotation help.

Anyone following the Mets this season knows that Peterson's struggles as the lead pitcher are well-documented. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Arcadia, CA native is 1-5 with a 7.56 ERA in seven starts (33 1/3 innings). Opposing batters are slashing .331/.405/.432 with an .837 OPS against him, all while averaging 1.74 strikeouts per walk.

On the flip side, Peterson's arm looks completely different as a reliever. He owns a 2-0 record and a 1.88 ERA across six relief outings (24 innings), which also includes 4.6 strikeouts per walk. He's also limited opponents to a .622 OPS, further illustrating why a potential contender might be interested in his services.

Mets must be open to offers

As effective as Peterson has been out of the Mets' bullpen, it doesn't make sense to hold on to him if the playoffs remain a long shot. The veteran lefty will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, and it's in New York's best interest to see what kind of prospects they can get back for him if there aren't any plans to re-sign him this winter.

If they want to ensure their future is as bright as possible, the Mets will do everything they can to maximize their trade pieces before August. Assuming that Peterson continues to pitch well in relief, New York should be willing to listen to any potential offers rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency.