3 Mets on Thin Ice Heading into This Offseason

With the offseason officially underway, the New York Mets can start looking ahead to 2027 after a miserable season.

New York is expected to be one of the busiest teams this winter, looking to improve a roster that failed to make the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

The pressure to win now has never been higher, not only for David Stearns and the rest of the front office but also for a few notable players whose roles could be in jeopardy.

With several additions expected this offseason, a few players could be on the hot seat before they know it.

Here are three Mets who could see their roles diminish if they don't perform quickly in 2027.

1. Marcus Semien

New York Mets second baseman Marcus Semien might have some competition for his spot next season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the three players on this list, no one faces greater pressure to perform immediately in 2027 than Marcus Semien.

After posting a .620 OPS that ranked the second-worst among all qualified major leaguers, Semien needs to show more than anyone why he deserves to stay in the starting lineup.

In his end-of-season press conference, Stearns was noncommittal about Semien serving as the Opening Day second baseman, signaling the organization's dissatisfaction with his performance from last season.

Semien's one saving grace was supposed to be his defense, as he won a Gold Glove the season before the Mets acquired him. But that part of his game also experienced a drastic decline, registering a -9 OAA.

It doesn't help Semien's case either that the Mets have other options who could quickly replace him in Brett Baty and top prospect Jefferson Rojas.

While it would certainly be possible for New York to cut ties with Semien before Opening Day, his contract gives him some leeway. The Mets still owe the former All-Star $56 million over the next two seasons.

However, if Semien shows more of the same, it may not be long before he's replaced.

2. Brett Baty

The Mets face a dilemma with Brett Baty entering next season.

The soon-to-be 27-year-old has shown flashes of the player New York always believed he could be when they drafted him in the first round in 2019, but he has never put it all together for a full season.

In his final 40 games of 2026, Baty hit .305 with five home runs and a .926 OPS, while making consistently hard contact and spraying the ball to all fields. However, his overall season numbers remained below league average, with a .228 batting average and a .685 OPS.

Unlike Semien, Baty provides value defensively, making him a useful asset even with his inconsistent bat. Last season, Baty played all around the infield and also made appearances in left and right field.

However, with a new wave of infield prospects knocking on the major league door, including Rojas, Mitch Voit, and Emilien Pitre, Baty's job is anything but secure.

Stearns himself acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Baty in his end-of-season comments, admitting that the front office remains unsure of how much faith to place in him next season.

Although he enjoyed an impressive second half, Baty also showed similar promise in 2025, leading many to believe his breakout was imminent. But that never materialized.

The 2027 season may be Baty's last opportunity to establish himself as an everyday starter for the Mets. Otherwise, a permanent bench role or a possible trade could be on the horizon.

3. Kodai Senga

New York Mets relief pitcher Kodai Senga could be on a different team next season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's entirely possible Senga doesn't even make it to Opening Day next season after the Japanese right-hander reaffirmed his desire to return to the rotation at the end of the year.

After posting a 10.08 ERA across his first seven starts of 2026, the Mets can't afford to give 33-year-old another starting opportunity.

However, if Senga is willing to continue his end-of-season role as a reliever, New York would likely welcome him into their bullpen. After all, there aren't many arms in baseball that feature a high-90s fastball paired with a devastating ghost forkball.

The Mets saw firsthand how effective Senga could be as a reliever, with the former All-Star posting a 3.24 ERA with 22 strikeouts and a 1.32 WHIP over the final two months of the season.

Still, whether he could sustain that success over a full campaign is another question. The right-hander's underlying metrics remain extremely concerning, with Senga ranking in the sixth percentile or worse in chase percentage, walk percentage, and barrel percentage.

If Senga fails to show improvement from last season, the Mets may be forced to find a trade partner quickly. If that proves unsuccessful, his eventual release could be a possibility.

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