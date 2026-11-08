Mets Would Be Making Huge Mistake to Not Pursue Teruaki Sato This Winter

Per Tim Britton and Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets are less inclined to pursue Teruaki Sato this offseason. Reportedly, a big reason for this is Bo Bichette's decision to opt into his contract for 2027, as well as the plethora of young infield options that the Mets have in the minor leagues.

Sato had been linked to the Mets ever since it became clear that he was pursuing a big-league career, and for good reason. The NPB's leading slugger hit 39 home runs, 106 RBI, and posted a .991 OPS last season.

David Stearns even went to see Sato play in person back in September. He hit two home runs that day, seemingly cementing himself as a serious option for the Mets this offseason.

Teruaki Sato is on an absolute heater.



This is his second HR of the day in two consecutive at-bats, and he’s now tied for the NPB lead with Ryoya Kurihara with 34 HR.



He was more than 5 HR behind Kurihara at some point. pic.twitter.com/N5U48ITCjL — LouisAnalysis (@LouisAnalysis) September 3, 2026

Yet, the Mets may go in a different direction for 2027. There's indeed no way of knowing how Sato's hitting would fare in the majors, but this looks to be an early misstep for Stearns and the Mets in a crucial offseason.

Why would Sato and the Mets be a fit?

Sato does have defensive limitations; he was an average at-best third baseman in Japan and is thought to fit as a first baseman at the big-league level if he doesn't sign with a team as a DH. However, he would immediately become a much-needed source of power in the Mets lineup, a hole created after Pete Alonso's departure in free agency.

Moreover, there aren't a ton of great options on the market at first base, and certainly none with the power potential of Sato. The best options, Ty France and Jake Bauers, are both significantly older and coming off career years.

The market gets even worse for designated hitters. The top names include George Springer and Josh Bell, both players whose best years are likely behind them.

It would be understandable for Stearns to hesitate to sign Sato as a first baseman, especially considering how the Jorge Polanco experiment worked out last year. This still doesn't account for his potential as a DH, which would finally give the Mets a reliable slugger at the position and end the revolving door of candidates that have passed through over the past few years.

Where could Sato land, if not in Queens?

It's important to consider where Sato could end up if Stearns ultimately decides to look in other directions. Teams linked to him include the Phillies, Dodgers, and even the Yankees.

Last offseason, Stearns had a chance to sign Munetaka Murakami, a fellow NPB slugger. Of course, he did not, and Murakami went on to have an All-Star season with the White Sox.

The White Sox and Mets don't cross paths often, so while Murakami is still a missed opportunity for Stearns, it's largely forgotten by Mets fans. That would certainly not be the case if Sato were to sign with any of the three aforementioned teams.

Stearns is in the hot seat and can't afford to let a rival get what could be baseball's next big-time hitter. As The Athletic article mentioned, the Mets' main focus seems to be on starting pitching, and rightfully so, but there's no reason they can't multitask and address the lineup as well.

Is the door fully closed?

While the report describes the current lack of an aggressive pursuit of Sato, it also leaves the door open for interest down the line. Britton and Sammon note the presence of Steve Cohen and that it's not wise to rule anything out with him as the owner.

After all, the Mets' acquisition of Juan Soto was reportedly largely because of Cohen. He's let Stearns do what he pleases, but if the market opens up and an opportunity presents itself, perhaps Sato ends up a Met after all.

Regardless of the direction they choose, the Mets need another big bat in the lineup to add to Lindor, Bichette, and Soto as the big three. Sato, combined with the youngsters already on the team and waiting in the wings, could quickly give the Mets a new look in 2027.

Get Mets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.