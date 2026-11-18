The New York Mets are widely expected to beef up their starting pitching this offseason after it struggled so mightily this past season.

Despite having a frontline ace in Nolan McLean slated to anchor the top of the rotation this upcoming season, New York views adding perhaps multiple starters between now and the 2027 campaign as a must if they want to contend in the ultra-competitive NL East.

While it remains to be seen how much New York is willing to spend on a starting pitcher, especially with the reported Mets-Tarik Skubal meeting, could they dip into the trade market to acquire this starting pitcher who is drawing interest?

Should the Mets inquire about MacKenzie Gore?

Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that left-handed starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore is drawing "unexpected trade interest." Last offseason, Gore was acquired by the Texas Rangers from the Washington Nationals, and the Mets are certainly familiar with the lefty hurler.

Latest notes with @WillSammon, unlocked and free to read



*Rangers’ Gore drawing unexpected interest



*Orioles’ difficult trade choices



*Rockies’ Goodman



*A team that sees Sato as an OFer



*José Alvarado



*Marlins’ bullpen search https://t.co/k5tpvWE06k — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 17, 2026

Gore has also one more year of club control, and the Rangers are also rumored to be looking to trade some of their veteran pieces this offseason after missing the postseason for the third year in a row.

In a career-high 34 starts last season for the Rangers, Gore posted an 8-11 record with a career-worst 4.58 ERA, 174 strikeouts, and a 1.34 WHIP in 173 innings. Despite the 27-year-old not yet posting a record over .500 in his five major league seasons, Gore has proven to be a durable starter throughout his career.

The lefty hurler has made 30 starts or more over the last five seasons and has also seen his innings pitched increase during that stretch.

Why the Mets should take a flyer on MacKenzie Gore

It goes without saying that the Mets need starting pitching. While Gore isn't the flashy offseason acquisition, the move would not cost the Amazins much. As previously mentioned, Gore is entering the final year of club control. If Texas wants to move on from him, it might not cost the Mets that much in a trade for the lefty.

Ideally, Gore could slot in as the Mets' third starter behind Skubal (if the Mets were to sign him) and McLean, who took another step in his young career in 2026.

The Rangers are clearly looking to retool their roster, trading away some of their younger players, with Gore perhaps among them.

With starting pitching a top priority for the Mets this offseason, acquiring a veteran, durable starter like Gore should be a risk worth taking.

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