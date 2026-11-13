Mets Prioritizing Starting Pitching Is the Correct Offseason Approach

The GM Meetings in Las Vegas didn't produce any notable transactions for the New York Mets, but they did offer a significant clue about their offseason plans.

While the Mets' pursuit of Tarik Skubal has been well documented, what else New York might do this winter has remained unclear.

After finishing the season with a .707 team OPS that ranked seventh-worst in baseball, some fans and analysts hoped the Mets would pursue a major offensive addition, particularly a right-handed bat. While that's certainly an area New York needs to address, it doesn't appear to be the primary focus.

According to former general manager Jim Duquette, who spoke with several MLB executives at the GM meetings, the Mets view adding a right-handed bat as a need, but not a top priority.

Instead, Duquette came away with the impression that New York will pursue multiple starting pitchers this offseason, rather than stopping at just one.

One thing was clear from the GM meetings after speaking with several MLB people , that the Mets are casting a wide net in their search for pitching, in addition to meeting with Skubal. And the sense was they will try and sign or trade for MULTIPLE SP, not just one. Also, adding a… — Jim Duquette (@JimDuquetteGM) November 12, 2026

Why David Stearns is right to avoid a major lineup overhaul

The Mets undoubtedly struggled offensively last year. As a team, New York ranked 21st in runs scored (699) and wRC+ (97), and finished 27th in on-base percentage (.310). However, injuries and underperformance played a significant role in those struggles.

Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor were rarely healthy at the same time, appearing in fewer than 60 games together. Bo Bichette, meanwhile, had difficulty adjusting to his first season in New York, hitting .219 with a .583 OPS through the end of May before finding his rhythm later in the year.

Even two of the season's bright spots, Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing, endured extended slumps at different points of their otherwise impressive rookie campaigns.

The Mets' offense was fully healthy and on the field together only in September. Unsurprisingly, that was also when New York's lineup looked its best.

In September, the Mets batted .256 with a .767 OPS and a 113 wRC+, with all three marks ranking among the top eight in baseball that month.

While it's admittedly a small sample size, that month offered a glimpse of what the Mets' offense is truly capable of. Still, questions remain at second base, first base, and catcher, which is why some fans argue that the Mets need additional offensive upgrades.

Marcus Semien seems likely to remain the Mets' starting second base next season, as Stearns' recent comments suggest. Should Semien falter again, the Mets have several internal alternatives to consider, headlined by prospects Jefferson Rojas and Mitch Voit. Bringing in another veteran would only block their path to the majors, making such a move difficult to justify.

Francisco Alvarez and Luis Torrens may have underwhelmed offensively last season, but their combined production was still better than that of many catching tandems across baseball. Mets catchers ranked among the top 15 in batting average (.232), slugging percentage (.397), and fWAR (3.3). Simply, there aren't many better options available.

First base remains the one position where New York should actively pursue an upgrade. Jared Young enjoyed a breakout season, but the Mets need a more established right-handed bat to platoon with him. Stearns has repeatedly indicated that the Mets plan to address first base, whether through a platoon or an established everyday player.

The only other area New York may need to address is its fourth outfielder role, which currently figures to be filled by Nick Morabito. Even then, it wouldn't require a significant investment.

Why adding multiple starters should be the Mets' top priority

If the Mets' offense once again underperforms due to injuries or inconsistency, a formidable starting rotation could help keep them competitive.

That's why the Mets' reported emphasis on acquiring multiple starting pitchers is the right approach. While New York has a promising young core of starters in Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, Zac Thornton, and Jonah Tong, all four lack extensive major league experience.

According to Jorge Castillo of ESPN, the Mets view only McLean and Scott as locks for next season's rotation. Tong has yet to prove he's ready for a full-time rotation role, while Thornton, despite showing promise, still has several areas of his game that need refinement.

New York's other rotation option, Sean Manaea, is hardly a sure thing either after posting a 4.78 ERA last season.

Entering next year with so much uncertainty in the rotation would be a significant risk for Stearns, especially in an offseason where he can ill afford another misstep. Acquiring two starters, including a frontline arm, would alleviate many of those concerns.

A pitcher like Tarik Skubal or Michael King would instantly bolster the top of New York's rotation. Add another arm like Michael Soroka, Clay Holmes or Kris Bubic, and the Mets would have far more answers than questions.

By making starting pitching the focal point of their offseason, Stearns could put New York in a much stronger position to return to the postseason in 2027.

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