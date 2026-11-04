5 Realistic Mets Starting Pitcher Trade Targets to Bolster Rotation

With the 2026-2027 offseason officially underway, the New York Mets' main focus should be on upgrading their starting rotation.

There are several free-agent options who should interest the Mets, none more so than Tarik Skubal and Michael King. Both are among the premium starters available this winter and will likely command substantial financial commitments.

While the Mets will be involved in discussions with both pitchers and several other available starters, exploring the trade market could be another worthwhile avenue for New York. A number of talented arms could emerge as trade candidates in the coming months.

Here are five starting pitchers who the Mets should consider trading for.

1. Drew Rasmussen

Arguably the biggest name who could be on the move via trade this offseason is Tampa Bay Rays ace Drew Rasmussen.

The veteran right-hander has established himself as one of baseball's best starting pitchers, reaching another level in 2026 at age 31. Across 172 innings pitched, Rasmussen posted a 2.67 ERA with 174 strikeouts and a 0.91 WHIP.

Following their World Series defeat, the Rays quickly exercised Rasmussen's $20 million club option after his outstanding season. While it's possible they hold on to him, Tampa Bay has never paid a player such a high single-season salary in its 29-year history, making a trade seem increasingly likely this winter.

If the Mets miss out on Skubal and King in free agency, they would be hard-pressed to find a better alternative than Rasmussen, who appears to be hitting his stride.

The biggest obstacle to acquiring Rasmussen would likely be the prospect capital required to land him. It's reasonable to believe the Rays would demand at least two highly regarded prospects in return.

David Stearns has spoken extensively about his desire to maintain a strong farm system year after year. Surrendering multiple top prospects for Rasmussen could complicate those plans.

2. MacKenzie Gore

Sep 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) pitches against the New York Mets during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One season after being acquired by the Texas Rangers, MacKenzie Gore could once again find himself on the trade market this offseason.

Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young recently discussed the team's desire to maintain a payroll around $190 million entering next season. To stay within that range, Texas could look to shed some salary, with Gore representing one potential trade candidate.

The former top prospect is entering his final year of team control and is projected to earn $8.7 million through arbitration, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

Gore is coming off an up-and-down season, posting a 4.58 ERA in 173 innings while displaying impressive swing-and-miss stuff with 174 strikeouts.

After Texas paid a premium package to acquire the left-hander last offseason, the Mets wouldn't have to offer nearly the same value.

While Gore isn't the frontline starter the Mets so desperately need, he would represent a nice middle-of-the-rotation option.

3. Logan Gilbert

The Seattle Mariners have been heavily rumored to move one of their surplus starting pitchers this offseason, with Logan Gilbert emerging as the most likely candidate.

The right-hander is entering his final season of team control and is one of the more expensive options, projected to earn $15.4 million according to MLB Trade Rumors. With Seattle expected to address other roster needs this offseason and Gilbert approaching free agency, moving him now could make sense.

If Seattle decides to go that route, Gilbert would arguably be the most impactful trade candidate available after Rasmussen.

While he's never had a true Cy Young-caliber season, Gilbert has been one of the more consistently dominant and durable pitchers in baseball. Across 186 innings last season, the tall right-hander recorded a 3.73 ERA with 205 strikeouts and a 1.09 WHIP.

Many around baseball believe the 29-year-old has yet to fully unlock his potential as a pitcher, making the possibility of acquiring him even more enticing for the Mets.

4. Nick Lodolo

Sep 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) delivers to the plate against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lodolo is a fascinating pitcher to examine because it feels like he should be so much better than he actually is. The left-hander's low 14-degree arm angle makes his pitches awfully difficult for opposing hitters to pick up, which feels like it should've translated to much greater success by now.

It appeared as if Lodolo has broken out in 2025, posting a 3.33 ERA in 156.2 innings, but things took a dramatic change last season.

In an injury-riddled 2026 campaign, Lodolo recorded a 4.97 ERA across 108.2 innings with 83 strikeouts and a 1.48 WHIP.

With such poor results and just one year of team control remaining, the 28-year-old could be a nice buy-low target for the Mets.

While it's unclear whether Cincinnati would trade Lodolo with his value so low, the club may look to move him before he reaches free agency rather than risk another disappointing season.

Perhaps pitching coaches Justin Willard and Daniel McKinney could help the left-hander fully realize his potential in a change of scenery to New York.

5. Nathan Eovaldi

For many of the same reasons Texas could trade Gore this winter, Eovaldi may also find himself on the move.

The two-time All-Star is entering the final season of his three-year, $75 million contract with the Rangers, making him a potential trade candidate.

While the 36-year-old may not be the same ace-caliber pitcher he once was, he's still an effective rotation piece who could greatly benefit the Mets. Across 145.2 innings last season, Eovaldi pitched to a 4.20 ERA with 144 strikeouts and a 1.22 WHIP.

The right-hander's signature splitter still rates as one of the most effective pitches in baseball with a +10 run value. It's a major reason why Eovaldi generates a 36.4% chase rate that ranks in the 96th percentile, according to Baseball Savant.

The biggest obstacle to a potential deal is Eovaldi's full no-trade clause. If the Mets were serious about acquiring him, the veteran would have to agree to a move to New York.

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