Former Mets fan favorite explains his preferred free agent target

As the New York Mets continue to search for a frontline starting pitcher in free agency, one analyst and former fan favorite player has identified his preferred target for the team.

On Wednesday’s edition of Mets Hot Stove, SNY analyst Todd Zeile stated his case for the Mets to sign former Philadelphia Phillies southpaw Ranger Suarez. Zeile also outlined why he believes the Mets should be focusing on Suarez over other free agents like Framber Valdez.

On Mets Hot Stove, @Todd_Zeile explains why he prefers Ranger Suárez as a Mets free agency starting pitching target: pic.twitter.com/Oq30fmQPjp — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) January 8, 2026

“Framber Valdez is a very good pitcher, but I think he turned a lot of people with his antics at the end of last year, drilling his catcher. Former catcher that I am, I probably didn’t appreciate that as well as anybody else.”

It’s no secret that the Mets have been involved in the offseason hunt for a frontline starter. The team has been tied to Suarez and Valdez since the season ended, as well as Japanese star Tatsuya Imai before he signed a three-year deal with the Houston Astros last week. Recently, the Mets were also linked to Miami Marlins starter Edward Cabrera, but he was traded to the Chicago Cubs earlier on Wednesday.

It isn’t just Valdez’s catcher abuse that is pushing Zeile towards Suarez’s camp. The former Met was very complimentary of Suarez and what he would bring to the team’s rotation.

“I really like Ranger Suarez. I think he is a guy who has shown that he can put up innings, he pitches to contact, and he’s going to be good if there is a good defense behind him. He’s also a guy that has been lights out in the postseason, which is something that this Mets team is obviously going to take into consideration.”

In 2025, Suarez had one of his best statistical seasons, posting a 12-8 record in 26 starts. He had a 3.20 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 157.1 innings of work, with the ninth-highest WAR (4.7) amongst NL pitchers according to Baseball Reference.

Signing either Suarez or Valdez would give the Mets one of the most lefty-heavy rotations in the league. They would join current Mets southpaws David Peterson and Sean Manaea, the latter of whom is looking to rebound after a season mired with injuries in 2025. The rest of the rotation will be filled out by some mix of Clay Holmes, Kodai Senga, Nolan McLean, and Jonah Tong.

ESPN's Buster Olney says it seems "inevitable" that the Mets will sign one of Framber Valdez or Ranger Suarez as they continue to explore the starting pitching market pic.twitter.com/g6non1QUjY — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) January 6, 2026

Aside from Suarez’s talent, Zeile also had another reason why the Mets should ink him to a new contract, one that Mets fans will appreciate.

“If it’s one of those two guys, give me Ranger Suarez. You take that guy away from the Phillies, from a rival like that, it’s a little more addition by subtraction as well.”

