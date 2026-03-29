Mets’ Carlos Mendoza Reveals Path for Carson Benge to Play Center Field

It was a debut to remember on Opening Day for New York Mets rookie Carson Benge. The top prospect flashed his upside, hitting a home run and stealing a base in his first major league game. Now, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza explained how Benge has a path to playing center field this year.

The 23-year-old from Oklahoma City won the Mets’ right field job out of Spring Training, beating out veterans like Mike Tauchman and Tyrone Taylor. So far, Benge has impressed with not just his bat, but also his poise in the outfield.

Ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Mendoza was asked by the media about how the Mets’ lineup might look when facing a right-handed pitcher. New York's skipper responded with his plan to utilize two of his young left-handed bats in such scenarios.

Carlos Mendoza says that there's a "good chance" that when Luis Robert Jr. is off and the Mets are facing a right-hander, Carson Benge will play center field and Brett Baty will play right field pic.twitter.com/NmPnVBpOOu — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 29, 2026

“He’ll (Baty) get playing time in right field. When Luis (Robert Jr.) is off, and we’re facing a righty, there’s a good chance that Benge goes to center and Baty plays right field.”

The message here from Mendoza is two-fold: full confidence in Benge to man center field and appreciation of Brett Baty’s willingness to be a super utility player for the team. So far, Baty has played as the team’s designated hitter in both games, but has been taking reps at practice at first base, third base, and the outfield.

The Mets are also aware of Robert’s extensive injury history. With playoff aspirations this year, expect Mendoza to give Robert plenty of days off, especially when the Mets are facing a right-handed pitcher. Robert is a former All-Star, Silver Slugger, and Gold Glove recipient at his position, but has only managed to play more than 100 games in a season three times in his six-year career.

An Opening Day curtain call for Carson Benge! pic.twitter.com/FTUGetIO57 — SNY (@SNYtv) March 26, 2026

As for Benge, while his legend continues to grow in Queens, the Mets are showing they will temper expectations. On Saturday, they pinch-hit for Benge when he was set to face a left-handed reliever, indicating that in close games, his position will still be a strong split platoon. Right-handed hitter Mark Vientos came off the bench for Benge and delivered a single to load the bases in the bottom of the tenth inning.

The lineup that David Stearns put together this offseason is built on positional versatility. It says a lot about the depth of a team when a rookie can step in and be trusted to play center field in place of a Gold Glove winner. If Benge can hold his own in center field while providing Robert with some rest days, the Mets have a strong chance to be playing meaningful baseball when October comes around.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.