Mets could go in surprising direction regarding outfield options

As the offseason continues for the New York Mets, the pressure is on for the team to make some improvements. However, they might elect not to address one of their needs in the way many would like to see.

Coming into the winter, the Mets were a team that was going to make some significant changes to attempt to bounce back, and that has been the case. However, while it was additions that were expected to be made, the team has subtracted more than they have added this winter.

Fortunately for New York, there is still time and options to turn things around. There are two notable needs for the team, and those are for the starting rotation and the outfield. If the team does elect to pursue free agents in these areas, there are multiple options that can help.

However, while it has been largely assumed that the Mets might look to add one of the star outfielders available, there is a possibility that they could go in a different direction.

Should the Mets Add a Star for the Outfield?

In a January 12 article, Bradford Doolittle of ESPN wrote that the Mets could elect to go with lower-cost options and trust the rest of their offense, despite being an obvious fit for one of the top remaining free agent outfielders.

With both Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker still being on the market, the assumption has been that New York will be pursuing one of these talented options. Either player would be a significant upgrade for the team, but whether or not they will be able to land them has yet to be seen.

Competition for both Bellinger and Tucker is going to be stiff, and the Mets could elect to invest elsewhere. While outfield is a need, the team going with lower-cost options could be another avenue that they explore.

Offense wasn’t too much of a problem for the Mets in 2025, which could lead them to focus more on adding a starting pitcher rather than an expensive star outfielder. However, with the loss of Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo, they will be counting on some young players to step up.

Overall, while it would be ideal for New York to add both a star outfielder and a star pitcher, going in a different direction in the outfield could make sense to improve defensively. Even though it might receive some backlash, it could be a potential pivot for the team.

