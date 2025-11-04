Mets could let star slugger leave to focus on starting rotation this winter
The offseason has officially started for the New York Mets, and the team will be hoping to make some improvements in order to get back into the playoffs next year.
Unfortunately for the Mets, the second half of the campaign was a complete disaster for the team, and they missed the playoffs just one year removed from playing for the National League Championship. It was a colossal failure for the franchise after winning the offseason last winter when they signed Juan Soto.
While Soto lived up to expectations with a fantastic campaign, it was the starting rotation that proved to be their downfall in 2025. This winter, the team is going to have to take a long, hard look at the unit and try to figure out what the plan will be going forward.
They did see the emergence of some talented young arms from their farm system, but this is a team that is in need of a front-line starter to lead the young group. If that is the plan, it could cost them one of their stars.
Losing Pete Alonso would be a significant blow
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Mets potentially letting star slugger Pete Alonso walk in free agency to focus instead on signing a top pitcher this winter.
"It's fair to ask if what Alonso does is really worth the lucrative seven-year deal he is reportedly seeking, as he provides little secondary value with his glove or on the bases, and has a profile that is unlikely to age well given his significant reliance on power production," Reuter wrote. "This time, the Mets might not be willing to wait around given their needs in the starting rotation... If that means focusing their spending on arms and shifting Mark Vientos to first base next year, so be it."
After his market in free agency never seemed to materialize last winter, Alonso returned to New York on a deal that was more than likely just for one year. The star slugger made a significant impression after likely feeling frustrated by the lack of interest in free agency and had one of the best campaigns of his career.
As expected, he recently opted out of his contract and will be looking for a long-term deal once again. Coming off the season that he had in 2025, there should be more potential suitors for him, and coming back to the Mets is far from a guarantee. Furthermore, with other needs on the roster, especially in the starting rotation, New York might elect to bypass bringing Alonso back and allocate that money elsewhere.
While the rotation is certainly a need for the team, losing the production from Alonso in the middle of the lineup would severely impact the offense. His 126 RBIs were the second most in the majors, and his power provided excellent lineup protection for a number of hitters, including Soto.
But even with Steve Cohen's deep pockets, it’s hard to imagine that the Mets will bring back Alonso and sign one of the top starters this winter. It is going to be a hard decision to make if that’s the case, but there is a legitimate possibility that Alonso has played his last game with the team.