MLB Network analyst proposes massive Mets-Brewers trade for Freddy Peralta

The New York Mets remain in pursuit of a frontline starter to bolster their rotation ahead of the 2026 season.

While New York has been active elsewhere this offseason, adding bullpen reinforcements in Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, along with offensive support most recently in the form of Bo Bichette, the starting rotation has yet to receive a true impact arm.

The Mets have been linked to free agent starters such as Framber Valdez, but are also active on the trade market. One name that continues to surface is Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta.

The Brewers have a history of trading elite pitchers before the final year of their contracts, having previously dealt Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes, and Devin Williams. Given that pattern, there is growing belief that Peralta could be next if Milwaukee receives a compelling offer.

MLB Network's Cliff Floyd mock trade sees New York deal massive haul for Freddy Peralta

On Monday, MLB Network analyst and former Met Cliff Floyd proposed a mock trade that would send Peralta to New York in exchange for infielders Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio, along with right-handed pitching prospect Jonah Tong.

Peralta, 29, is coming off a stellar 2025 campaign in which he earned his second career All-Star selection and finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting. The righty went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA across 176.2 innings, tallying 204 strikeouts against 66 walks.

If acquired, Peralta would instantly headline the top of New York's rotation alongside Nolan McLean, and give the Mets the established frontline starter they have been searching for. Although Peralta will hit free agency at the conclusion of the 2026 season, he is a very affordable trade target thanks to his current salary only being $8 million.

However, any deal for Milwaukee's ace will demand a hefty price. Baty, Mauricio, and Tong have all reached the big-league level, but it remains unclear how willing the Mets would be to part with them for established star power.

Baty, 26, is coming off a breakout 2025 in which he slashed .254/.313/.435 with 18 home runs and 50 RBI. Baty ended last season looking like the future at third base, but the team's signing of Bichette has raised questions about his role. According to insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets envision Baty playing multiple positions, including left field, to keep him in the lineup.

Mets envision Brett Baty playing multiple positions, including LF — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 16, 2026

Bichette's arrival also makes Mauricio's playing time appears less certain and far less frequent, making him a more likely trade chip. Tong, meanwhile, may be the most coveted piece in any potential Peralta deal, as Milwaukee is likely to prioritize young, controllable starting pitching in return.

While acquiring Peralta would certainly be a high-risk move due to him possibly being a rental, it also has great upside. With the team's prospect depth and clear need for a frontline starter, the Mets remain one of the teams best positioned to potentially land Milwaukee's ace.

Expect the Mets to remain firmly in the mix for not only the arguably best available trade target this winter, but one of the most coveted arms in the next free agent cycle as well.

