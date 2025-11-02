Should Mets bring back trade deadline acquisition?
The offseason is officially here, and the New York Mets have several impending free agent decisions to make.
The most notable will undoubtedly be 2025 All-Stars Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz, who are expected to opt out of their deals to test the open market and will be highly sought after for a number of other clubs. But Diaz won't be the only key reliever for the Mets to decide on.
Tyler Rogers, who was acquired from the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline, is also a free agent this offseason. Rogers had a fantastic year, boasting a 1.98 ERA across a career-high 81 appearances for the Giants and Mets.
The 35-year-old was a clear bright spot in an otherwise disappointing Mets trade deadline that featured fellow relievers Gregory Soto (4.50 ERA) and Ryan Helsley (7.20 ERA), along with center fielder Cedric Mullins (.182/.284/.281).
Rogers' -61-degree arm angle was the lowest of any MLB pitcher by a wide margin. This unique submarine style delivery has helped the right-hander consistently produce an elite ground ball percentage (13.3% above league average in 2025) while remaining one of the most puzzling pitchers for any hitter to face late in a game.
What a Tyler Rogers contract could look like
For this, Rogers will be one of the most valuable relief pitchers on the market this year. In an October 27 article, Jim Bowden of The Athletic ranked Rogers 26th overall among all available free agents. According to Bowden, he is expected to command a 1–2-year deal worth around $7 million per year and should draw interest from the Mets, Braves, Dodgers, Giants, Tigers, and Yankees.
While the Mets will seemingly be bidding against other big market teams like the Dodgers and Yankees, Rogers' salary comparisons are certainly within reason. With fellow relievers Helsley, Soto, and Ryne Stanek all officially free agents, bringing back Rogers feels almost necessary to begin rebuilding the bullpen for 2026.
At 35, there is the potential for regression and/or injury. But Rogers with his unorthodox delivery has proved to be tremendously durable, suffering no major injuries in his seven-year career and making at least 68 appearances in each of his last five seasons. Over those five years, Rogers' highest ERA was still an impressive 3.57, so even a slight regression would still likely result in a productive option for the Mets.
If New York can get Rogers for less than $8 million per year, a reunion should be a no-brainer. Bowden's predictions put the right-hander in line with Detroit's Tommy Kahnle ($7.75 million) and Kyle Finnegan ($6 million), Philadelphia's Matt Strahm ($7.5 million), and Toronto's Seranthony Dominguez (2 years, $14.5 million).
It will be difficult for the Mets to find a setup man better than Rogers on the open market. Other options include the aforementioned Dominguez, along with younger relievers Luke Weaver and Phil Maton. But for a New York club that needs to transform the bullpen after a disappointing 2025 campaign, they can't be limited to just one addition. While a Rogers deal should be a priority, expect to see David Stearns and company scour the market for other impact arms to join the veteran right-hander.