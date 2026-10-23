One World Series Player Who Would Be a Perfect Fit for the Mets

There may be some impending free agents from the World Series teams that could be of interest to the Mets, but the best talent can come from a trade. Trevor Megill is arbitration-eligible for the 2027 season, the final year of his contract.

The Brewers have a long history of trading pitchers before they hit free agency. Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams, and Freddy Peralta were all sent elsewhere prior to their contract years.

History could repeat itself this offseason, and if it does, David Stearns should be all over it.

Why is Megill a perfect fit?

The Mets may already have a closer in Williams and a potential closer in Kodai Senga, but neither has run away with the job. Williams struggled mightily in the role, which is a big reason why 2026 got off to such a rough start and eventually turned into a disaster.

Senga, while impressive, has far from proven he can be a full-time closer. He's a nice option to have, but an option is all he should be.

Megill has more than proven his status as one of the best closers in the game, especially in this postseason. Across five and two-thirds innings, he's given up just one hit with four saves.

Prior to Edwin Diaz signing with the Dodgers, there was some thought that Williams could be his setup man and excel in a non-closer role. Of course, that never came to fruition, but perhaps the same logic can be applied if the Mets trade for Megill.

How much would the Mets need to give up?

Megill's postseason dominance, combined with his extremely impressive regular season, certainly has raised his value, but he's still almost 33 years old with one year of team control left. The Brewers value young, controllable pitching and speed, which the Mets have in their farm system, so a fair deal could be on the table for both sides.

Players that come to mind include Jack Wenninger, a high-strikeout, big league-caliber pitcher, and Nick Morabito, a very fast outfielder who fits the Brewers mold perfectly. Wenninger would be a fairly big hit to the Mets farm system, as he's their 8th-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, but after a disappointing 2026 in Triple-A, he could be on the trade block this offseason.

Morabito's bat has yet to fully come around, and with the Mets outfield set up with Juan Soto, A.J. Ewing, and Carson Benge, he's more expendable than the infielders in the system. The Brewers would still get two prospects with major upside, while the Mets get a closer they can trust, adding stability to a bullpen that's going to undergo a big makeover.

How likely is it for this deal to happen?

Given the prior reasoning of the Brewers trading players before their contracts expire, combined with the fact that Stearns was still with the Brewers when they made the trade for Megill, a trade is more likely than people may think.

Stearns didn't directly make the trade for Megill, as he stepped down from the president of baseball operations role in October of 2022. However, he was still an advisor to the owner and the baseball operations department, so he may have had a hand in it.

He hasn't shied away from doing business with his former team, as shown in the Freddy Peralta trade, and there's no reason to think he would now. If the Brewers make Megill available, which history shows they likely will, the Mets should be all over it.

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