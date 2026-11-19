The New York Mets' top priority this winter has clearly been to try to convince ace lefty Tarik Skubal to sign with them. An early meeting with Skubal went well on Monday, and all signs indicate the Mets are one of the favorites to sign the two-time Cy Young Award winner before a potential lockout begins on Dec. 1.

There are several other teams in the hunt for Skubal's services, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Toronto Blue Jays. ESPN's Buster Olney reported Wednesday morning that buzz around the industry pegs the Mets and the Blue Jays as the two teams most likely to have the highest bids for Skubal.

The expectation of some involved in the Tarik Skubal negotiations: in the end, the bidding will pit the Mets vs the Blue Jays. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 18, 2026

If that narrative sounds familiar, it is essentially what happened in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes last winter before Tucker spurned both for a short-term deal with the Dodgers. While all indications are that Skubal will take the largest deal available, the Mets do need to prepare for the possibility that Skubal could choose to go to another team.

Where the Mets could pivot next for starting pitching if Tarik Skubal chooses to sign elsewhere

It would feel like a disaster if the Mets were the high bidder on Skubal and he chose another team, meaning their sales pitch wasn't good enough. There isn't anyone else on the market close to Skubal's potential as one of the top pitchers in the sport, so the Mets would likely look to add two starters to bolster the rotation in that circumstance.

The most frequent alternative that's been suggested to signing Skubal is adding Michael King and Clay Holmes as free agents, putting them together with Nolan McLean and Christian Scott to form a strong top four in the rotation. That prospect may have gotten significantly more expensive after Dustin May got $52.5 million over three years from the Chicago White Sox, which could make a King/Holmes duo cost nearly $250 million in guaranteed money.

The trade market also appears flush with possibilities for the Mets to add a front-line starter. A few notable options include a deal with the Minnesota Twins for Joe Ryan, although a package with the Twins would likely see the Mets sacrifice Zac Thornton as part of the return.

Seattle Mariners starter Logan Gilbert seemed like a potential trade target. But after the Mariners parted ways with Bryan Woo and Logan Evans on Wednesday, the club's president of baseball operations, Jerry DiPoto, told reporters that there's "zero chance" they'll trade another pitcher, per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times.

In this scenario, the Mets could trade for a No. 1 starter like Ryan and bring back Holmes to be a No. 3 starter, essentially recreating the dynamic they began 2026 with by having Ryan take the Freddy Peralta role. The big difference is that McLean and Scott are more established as big-league pieces, creating a longer rotation as opposed to a top-heavy group led by Skubal.

Nonetheless, the best move the Mets can make for their rotation is to sign Skubal and then add another starter behind him to bulk up a unit that has been a weakness for two years. Skubal will hold all the cards at the end of the day, so the Mets need to explore every avenue in case he decides New York isn't a fit.

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