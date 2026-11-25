The New York Mets have competed with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the last several offseasons for some of the biggest free agents.

The latest faceoff came this winter in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes, which the Mets won. Acquiring a pitcher of Skubal's caliber has instantly transformed the Mets from a fringe playoff team into one of the most formidable teams in the National League.

However, the Mets still have work to be done before they can establish themselves as one of the favorites to win the World Series. In addition to bullpen help, New York must acquire one more starting pitcher to round out its rotation.

With a potential MLB lockout less than a week away, starting pitchers have been flying off the board, leaving teams with fewer options. As a result, teams still needing a starter may have to increase their offers, potentially leading to more bidding wars.

Big-market teams like the Mets and Dodgers are expected to have an edge given their willingness to outbid other clubs, setting the stage for another battle between the two franchises. But a new report suggests that might not be the case.

Dodgers' offseason plans could benefit the Mets

After missing out on Skubal, it seemed only logical that the Dodgers would pivot to another free agent to upgrade their rotation. Or so we thought.

"The Dodgers aren't inclined to be aggressive in the SP market. That’s not to suggest they won’t engage, but the club is comfortable waiting to see what the second-tier of options looks like, and could perhaps take a flier on a stopgap starter to boost its depth," per Katie Woo of The Athletic.

Having a less aggressive Dodgers team in the starting pitching market is a significant development for the Mets. While New York may shy away from the remaining top-tier free agents, the next tier is certainly within reach.

Starting pitchers like Nick Martinez, Tyler Mahle, and Michael Soroka figure to be within the Mets' price range. All three are likely to sign contracts of fewer than three years, meaning the highest bidder could ultimately prevail.

The Mets will still have to compete against several other teams, but with Steve Cohen's deep pockets, they have the financial flexibility to outbid anyone.

The best remaining starting pitcher is Michael King, who is widely expected to command a contract worth more than $100 million. New York has reportedly expressed interest in King even after signing Skubal, though how aggressive they will be remains unknown. If the Mets do decide to make a serious push for King, being one of the few big-market teams in the running could give them an edge.

Another reason why the Dodgers' lack of urgency benefits the Mets is that Los Angeles is arguably the most appealing destination for any free agent. Beyond their willingness to pay top dollar, the Dodgers offer as good a chance to win the World Series next year as any team in baseball.

With Skubal and Juan Soto headlining the roster, David Stearns is trying to transform the Mets into that type of destination. However, missing the playoffs in two consecutive seasons doesn't help their case.

While signing Skubal was a fantastic start, the Mets must acquire one more starter before next season. Having one fewer threat in the starting pitching market certainly can't hurt.

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