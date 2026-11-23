In the blink of an eye, the New York Mets suddenly became the biggest winners of the offseason in Major League Baseball.

Why? Well, they pulled off a franchise-altering move, signing two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal to a record-setting nine-year, $450 million deal. After lacking a true ace in the rotation over the last couple of seasons, the addition of Skubal creates a lethal one-two punch at the top of the rotation, with the aforementioned Skubal and Nolan McLean expected to anchor the staff.

Despite signing the hard-throwing lefty, New York reportedly isn't done trying to further bolster its rotation, especially after it disappointed for a second straight year this past season. They could easily shore up their rotation by bringing back this familiar face.

A reunion with Clay Holmes must be the Mets' top priority following the Tarik Skubal addition

A reunion with Clay Holmes must be the Mets' top priority following the Tarik Skubal move. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no question that the Mets' rotation just got a whole lot better after they won the Skubal free-agent sweepstakes. But that signing shouldn't mean that they're entirely done trying to add more in that department. That's why the Amazins should make re-signing Clay Holmes one of their top priorities.

Holmes entered last season healthy, coming off his first full year as a starting pitcher since 2018, after the Mets signed the former reliever to a three-year, $38 million deal in December 2024. Despite skepticism from across the league, the move certainly paid off for the Mets.

In 33 games (31 starts) during the 2025 season, Holmes logged a 12-8 record, a 3.53 ERA, 129 strikeouts, and a 1.30 WHIP across a career-high 165.2 innings pitched.

The 33-year-old followed up his impressive 2025 campaign by getting off to an even better start this past season, quickly becoming the Mets' best starter. In his first nine outings, the right-hander logged an impeccable 2.39 ERA with 45 strikeouts, until a comebacker to his right leg resulted in a fractured fibula against the New York Yankees on May 15, knocking him out for six to eight weeks.

That outing was Holmes' final start as a Met. The veteran pitcher, along with Tyrone Taylor, was traded to the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline after New York fell out of contention. Despite the trade, Holmes is back on the free-agent market after opting out of the final year of his contract. The Mets would love to have him back.

The rest of the Mets' rotation still has more questions than answers

Aside from Skubal and McLean, the rest of the Mets' starting staff doesn't look stable. Possible back-end options consist of Christian Scott, Zac Thornton, and Sean Manaea. And there are certainly some questions about those arms.

Starting with Scott, despite making more than 20 starts for the first time in his career this past season, the right-hander is still nearly two years removed from Tommy John surgery. The 27-year-old also struggled to go deep in his starts, going six innings or more just twice in 23 starts.

As for Thornton, the lefty made 15 starts last season and may still need some development to prove that he can pitch effectively at the big-league level. Manaea is another tricky pitcher to figure out.

The veteran was used as a starter and long reliever in 2026. He lacked consistency in both roles. The Mets also still owe Manaea $25 million next season, and it appears they're stuck with him.

New York also has two more starting pitchers seemingly waiting in the wings, Jonah Tong and Tylor Megill. Tong appeared in only seven games last season. As for Megill, he missed all of 2026 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Megill is expected to be ready for the start of 2027.

There's no doubt these starting pitchers listed are expected to make an impact for the Mets this upcoming season. However, questions remain about whether or not they can be effective starters next season. That's why a reunion with Holmes makes the most sense.

With Holmes having a proven track record of being an effective starting pitcher with the Mets and the club still seeking to add a starter following the Skubal move, why not take a flyer on a guy you already know well enough to trust as a potential No. 3 starter in your rotation?

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