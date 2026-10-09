The Position the Mets Must Address for This Offseason to Be a Success

On the precipice of an extremely important offseason for the Mets, the issues that President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has to address are overwhelming. Will he add an ace, a second baseman, or a setup man?

The answer should be yes to all of the above. However, one glaring issue plagued the team in 2026 and, if it's not properly addressed, it will only get worse.

The first base dilemma

Ever since the fateful decision to let Pete Alonso become a Baltimore Oriole, first base has been an adventure, and not the fun kind. Jorge Polanco's injury-riddled season and inexperience at the position opened the door for Jared Young, who took advantage of the opportunity and impressed.

Young may have value as a first baseman, but it's evident he'd fit better in a platoon situation, or even as a bench piece. Several names have been thrown around for the Mets' everyday first baseman spot, including soon-to-be free agents Alec Bohm and Ty France.

While Stearns could go the free agent route and succeed, there's another option that could entice Mets fans, and potentially Stearns, even more.

The case for Teruaki Sato

If the Mets want to add a bat somewhat comparable to Alonso, then there's nowhere else to look but Sato. By far the best hitter in the Japan Central League in 2026, Sato hit 39 home runs and 106 RBI.

On September 2, Stearns saw Sato's power firsthand by attending one of his games, where he hit a 451-foot home run.

If we assume Bo Bichette opts into his contract for 2027, Sato would slot in as a first baseman, despite spending most of his career at third base. Even though experimenting with new positions didn't work for the Mets in 2026, Sato could platoon at first with Young, and his bat would more than make up for any defensive miscues, unlike Polanco.

In 2026, the Mets had some of the worst offensive first-base production in MLB. If Sato's production is even three-quarters of what it was in Japan, that issue is solved.

Moreover, he would fit perfectly in the five-hole, adding protection behind Juan Soto, who has benefited greatly in the past from having power bats behind him. He would be a productive fill-in DH too, a spot in the lineup that the team hasn't figured out for five seasons.

Stearns also has a chance to right his wrong from last offseason, when he passed on Munetaka Murakami, who also played in the Japan Central League and transitioned to first base from third, just as Sato would. Like Murakami, Sato is still in his 20s, significantly younger than other options like Bohm and France.

While other teams like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies are alsoreportedly interested in Sato, Stearns has Steve Cohen's financial might behind him, a luxury he hasn't fully used aside from the Soto contract.

Given Stearns's lackluster results thus far, perhaps he operates more aggressively than ever before this offseason, providing the Mets with a big splash ahead of what could be a lengthy lockout starting in December.

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