Why Jonathan Santucci Could Find Himself in the Mets' Rotation Next Season

While the New York Mets' rotation plans went up in flames this season, one potential piece for next year's rotation is emerging: pitching prospect Jonathan Santucci.

Santucci, 23, has excelled in the minor leagues this season, showing top-tier swing-and-miss stuff, striking out 157 batters in 119.2 innings pitched, tied for the most strikeouts in minor league baseball.

The left-hander is currently ranked as the Mets' No. 2 prospect in their minor league system, according to MLB Pipeline. New York drafted Santucci in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Duke after selecting Carson Benge in the first round.

This season across Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse, Santucci has posted a 4-10 record in 26 starts with a 3.99 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with opponents batting .229 against him.

He has continued to refine his four-pitch arsenal of a four-seam fastball, slider, curveball, and changeup throughout the season, showing improved command, particularly in his latest start on Wednesday.

Santucci, in five innings pitched, allowed five hits, a run, zero walks, and six strikeouts over 67 pitches. What made the outing more notable was that the left-hander not only generated 14 swing-and-misses but also threw 73.7% first-pitch strikes, allowing just two hard-hit balls throughout the night, per Joe DeMayo of The Mets Pod.

After initially struggling following his promotion to Triple-A Syracuse, Santucci has started to put the pieces together. In his last three starts, he has pitched to a 3.00 ERA in 15 innings, striking out 19 batters while issuing just two walks.

With the Mets' rotation having several potential openings heading into next year, it's worth considering not only if Santucci makes his major league debut in 2027, but also how early it could come.

Where Jonathan Santucci could fit in Mets' 2027 rotation plans

As things stand right now for the Mets, only two starters are solidified for spots in next season's rotation: Nolan McLean and Christian Scott.

Sean Manaea figures to have a role as well, either as a starter or bulk reliever, entering the final season of his three-year, $75 million contract. Rookie left-hander Zac Thornton has also impressed in his first stint in the major leagues, posting a 3.53 ERA in 66.1 innings, and could earn a spot to start the season. New York also has prospect Jonah Tong, who recently returned to the major leagues and should also play a key role.

However, with none of those pitchers separating themselves as a true ace, the Mets are also certain to explore the open market, with Tarik Skubal potentially emerging as their top free-agent target.

That said, with so many pitchers vying for five rotation spots, it might be difficult for a prospect such as Santucci to break camp with the team at the start of the season. However, with starters throwing fewer innings in today's game and injuries on the rise, having the same pitchers make every start all season is almost unheard of now. The Mets have already had 15 different pitchers start a game for them this season.

If Santucci continues on his current trajectory and improves his command, he could force the Mets' hand and become one of their first options when an opportunity arises. Either way, with his elite swing-and-miss stuff, New York won't be able to keep Santucci down in the minor leagues for much longer.

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