Why a Vinnie Pasquantino Trade Could Answer Mets' 1B Question For Good

The Mets are going to be busy at the trade deadline as they look to sell off pieces. Preside of Baseball Operations David Stearns, fresh off a strong vote of confidence from owner Steve Cohen, will now be tasked with making the right moves to ensure that 2026's disaster doesn't turn into a multi-year rebuilding project.

Former manager Carlos Mendoza's departure signaled the beginning of the end for the current Mets group, which should look very different after the Aug. 3 deadline. The simple path is just selling rentals to add assets for the future, but smart organizations also can use the deadline to add pieces that can help in future years.

Ex-Mets manager Carlos Mendoza's firing last month all but officially guaranteed that the Mets will be trade deadline sellers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets have done this in the past, famously trading for Marcus Stroman in 2019 as a hedge against losing Zack Wheeler as a free agent. With a big hole at first base that hasn't been truly solved since Pete Alonso's departure, using the deadline to fill it could be a good idea ahead of a potentially condensed offseason due to a looming lockout.

A thin free agent class means a trade is the best option to fill the position for the long haul. Willson Contreras could be a strong option if the Red Sox decide to sell, but a more intriguing proposition involves reaching out to the Royals about Vinnie Pasquantino.

Why a Vinnie Pasquantino trade could help the Mets and Royals

The Royals are one of the few teams besides the Mets set to enter the deadline as clear sellers. Wasting a year of Bobby Witt Jr.'s prime is akin to the Mets wasting a year of Soto's, and their long-term outlook is dicier with several prospects failing to live up to their hype levels and injuries decimating their rotation.

Cole Ragans just underwent elbow surgery that will knock him out for the rest of the season and could jeopardize the start of 2027. Kris Bubic is also on the shelf with an injury and is a pending free agent at the end of the year, meaning the Royals don't have much guaranteed to start next year in their rotation besides Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha.

There is also a need for more offensive options and few Royals have more trade value than Pasquantino, who is currently on the injured list with a hamate bone injury. Pasquantino is off to a slow start this season, hitting just .224 with six home runs and 32 RBI, but is just 28 years old and just one year removed from a 32 home run campaign where he drove in 113 runs.

Vinnie Pasquantino - Kansas City Royals (3) pic.twitter.com/tPWwukKFLg — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 22, 2026

With only two years of club control remaining after this one, the Royals may have to decide whether to extend Pasquantino soon or cash out to get help at multiple positions. The Mets could be a good match for a trade, with a package potentially centered around infielder Brett Baty alongside top prospects Ryan Clifford and Jack Wenninger.

Baty is struggling for the Mets this season, hitting only .211 with three home runs and 27 RBI on the year, but he can play strong defense at second and third. The Royals could plug Baty in at second, where Jonathan India is injured and set to be a free agent at the end of the year, and hope that a change of scenery unlocks the form that made Baty a reliable player in 2025 with 18 home runs, 50 RBI and a .748 OPS.

Clifford, who was just tabbed for the 2026 All-Star Futures Game and has 14 home runs at Triple-A Syracuse, has the kind of pop that could offer a solid replacement for Pasquantino in the long haul. Adding a pitcher close to the big leagues now, such as Wenninger or Zach Thornton if the Royals prefer, could allow Kansas City to plug a rotation hole without needing to dip too heavily into the free agent market.

There is no guarantee the Royals would be interested in a deal like this, potentially preferring to roll the dice on better health next season and having Pasquantino as an anchor in the lineup behind Witt. The Mets should have enough in their farm system to complete a deal for Pasquantino without including Jonah Tong, making them an ideal trading partner if the Royals decide to reshape their roster after consecutive subpar seasons.