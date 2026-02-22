Nationals Release New Look Lineup for Game 2 of Spring Training

Now that the spring training opener is complete, the schedule is going to be busy for the Washington Nationals as they prepare for the 2026 season opener.

They won't be off until March 3, which gives the front office and coaching staff a lot of opportunities to make early evaluations before the World Baseball Classic begins. And without a split-squad day scheduled for the foreseeable future, more of the expected Opening Day roster players should be in the mix on a daily basis.

On Saturday, there were some notable names absent from the starting lineup, and that's once again the case on Sunday. But there also some big names getting their first taste of game action this spring.

no snow in jupiter 😎 pic.twitter.com/BjnqKd2T2o — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) February 22, 2026

There are a few different things that stand out about this Game 2 lineup. The first one is the fact that Harry Ford is playing with the main squad. This comes after he was pulled from the split-squad contest with what looked like an injury. But there doesn't seem to be concern on that front since he's playing on Sunday.

Mitchell Parker is also getting the start. This spring is going to be an important one for the lefty as he makes his case to be part of this pitching staff going forward. He'll be competing for the fifth rotation spot. But he also could be used out of the bullpen if he doesn't win that role.

Main Lineup Takeaways

James Wood will make his spring debut, and he's slotted into left field. He talked a lot about improving his defense heading into the upcoming campaign, and this will be his first opportunity to showcase that during a game setting.

Alongside him in the outfield is Robert Hassell III in center -- who has to prove he should be part of the mix this season -- and Daylen Lile in right field -- who is looking to follow up his sensational September at the plate while improving his own defense.

Robert Hassell III hits his first Big League bomb 💣 pic.twitter.com/phvCJ2t8A0 — MLB (@MLB) May 29, 2025

Keibert Ruiz gets his first chance behind the plate. It will be interesting to see how he looks back there following the concussion issues he dealt with last year. Ford is the designated hitter for this contest, but now that he's with the main squad, he should get his opportunity as the starting catcher soon.

Star prospect Seaver King starting at second base is another notable from this lineup. He was sensational in the Arizona Fall League earlier in the offseason. And he's looking to keep that form going this spring and throughout the year.