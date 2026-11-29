The Arizona Fall League was a launching pad for two of the Washington Nationals' top prospects last year, as Seaver King was able to ignite his professional career and Jake Bennett proved why he should get a shot in the majors.

Following the 2026 event, the Nationals are hoping that happens again.

Jarlin Susana, Washington's No. 4-ranked prospect, was a standout at this year's Arizona Fall League. Winning the AFL Pitcher of the Year Award after lighting up radar guns, Susana reminded everyone why he is such an intriguing arm.

Feedback following the AFL was strong. Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline ranked Susana No. 9 on his list of top 30 prospects coming out of this year's event. But it was the actual scouting report on Susana that should have fans excited.

Jarlin Susana's Floor Is 'Dominant Closer'

Washington Nationals prospect Jarlin Susana | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"He'll need to improve his changeup, overall control and fastball command to become a frontline starter, but his floor looks to be as a dominant closer," wrote Callis.

That is a notable statement.

The Nationals are adamant about seeing things out with Susana as a starting pitcher. And until it becomes obvious that he can't be a starter in the majors, Washington is fully committed to keeping him in the mix for the rotation. His debut is expected to come in the 2027 season, with the highly-touted prospect a darkhorse to make the Opening Day roster. So the decision makers should have a better idea of what he can do at that level when he eventually does arrive in The Show.

Susana improving his command is something that is necessary for him to become an elite pitcher. But seeing Callis state that Susana could have frontline potential with better command and an enhanced changeup is noteworthy.

The second part of Callis' assessment stands out, too, and it might be the most encouraging part of his report. Many evaluators in baseball believe Susana will become a reliever eventually, with closer being his most likely role based on his elite fastball. But for "dominant closer" to be considered Susana's floor, that means Washington truly has a top shelf pitching prospect who can become a game changer for them in the future.

All of this just adds more excitement to everything surrounding the 22-year-old. He was already someone the fans should keep an eye on this offseason, and with the Nationals viewing him as a player who could make the Opening Day roster, he will enter spring training as the most intriguing player in camp.