Baltimore Orioles' Biggest Winter Meetings Need is Finding An Ace
The Baltimore Orioles are heading into the Winter Meetings looking to continue to improve their team.
Coming into the offseason, the Orioles knew that they would have a lot of big decisions to make regarding free agency, especially. Two of their top players from 2024, in Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander, were both hitting the open market, and each should receive some big contract offers.
After two straight winning seasons, Baltimore is trying not only to sustain that, but build upon it with some success in the playoffs. The addition of Burnes last offseason provided them with an ace on the staff. However, with the talented right-hander being the top free agent, the Orioles currently are without an ace.
Jake Rill of MLB.com recently wrote about the biggest need for the Orioles heading into the Winter Meetings. He highlighted the need for an ace at the top of the staff.
“Here we are again -- it’s December and Baltimore is seeking a frontline starting pitcher to lead its rotation next season, which is the top item on its offseason wish list. Last winter, the O’s were in this position before striking a Feb. 1 trade with the Brewers to acquire 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who is now a free agent after a tremendous All-Star season. There’s a chance the Orioles bring back Burnes, but that would likely cost more than $200 million over six or seven years. If Baltimore doesn’t want to spend quite that much, it could target a more affordable free-agent hurler or again explore the trade market, which worked out quite well last time.”
While keeping Burnes is likely the top priority, there is certainly a chance, with a lot of other teams pursuing him, that Baltimore could lose their ace.
Last season, the talented right-hander posted a (15-9) record with a 2.92 ERA. While his strikeout numbers were down, he was still a very good pitcher. Also, he pitched an excellent game for the Orioles in the postseason, despite getting handed a loss.
With the possibility that Burnes’ next deal could be well over $200 million based on how free agency is going so far, that could be too steep for Baltimore. However, if they are going to lose their ace, they must replace him with one.
Whether it be trading for a pitcher like Garrett Crochet or signing someone like Max Fried, the Orioles need an ace to keep pace in the American League East.
Meanwhile, the Orioles have made some moves in their batting order. They reached an agreement with outfielder Tyler O'Neill on a three-year deal, and with catcher Gary Sanchez, on a one-year agreement this weekend. That should help boost the middle of Baltimore's batting order and give them a ready backup for Adley Rutchsman, one that has a history offering solid pop at the plate.