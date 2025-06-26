Veteran Orioles Utility Man Starts Rehab Assignment Off With a Bang
The Baltimore Orioles have been bitten by the injury bug pretty hard in 2025, as a number of key pieces both on the mound and in the lineup have spent significant time on the shelf.
One of the most recent names to hit the injured list has been veteran utility man Jorge Mateo, who has been sidelined since June 10 with left elbow discomfort.
The longtime Orioles staple has never been an elite presence for the team, but he has served in the all important role of glue guy.
As such, the announcement that Mateo was finally going to start his rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday night came as very welcome news.
The performance Mateo put together in his first start with the Tides has also stirred some enthusiasm for what his eventual return to Baltimore could bring.
The veteran came up to bat in the third inning with a runner on base, and proceeded to a hit a no-doubter over the left field wall to give his guys an early 2-1 lead.
After starting the season off at the big league level with a woeful .180/.231/.279 slash line, seeing Mateo show off some serious power in his first rehab start has to be a promising sign for the organization.
Something was clearly off with the vet at the plate over the first couple of months of the new campaign, and the UCL reconstruction surgery he underwent last August was viewed as the most plausible reason for the dip in production.
The surgery was done on the same elbow that caused Mateo to be put on the IL a couple of weeks ago, so it's possible some extra rest could have been just what the doctor ordered to get him back on track.
It's unlikely that Mateo becomes the savior this struggling offense has been searching for, but it never hurts to have some experienced depth to rely upon.
It will be interesting to see what the rest of Mateo's stint at Triple-A brings, and what his return can provide to the Orioles.
