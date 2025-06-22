Baltimore Orioles Hope Young Star Can Avoid IL After Losing Adley Rutschman
Not much has gone right for the Baltimore Orioles this year, as one of the most disappointing teams in baseball.
There are a lot of reasons for their underwhelming performance, but one of the biggest culprits has been the number of injuries the players on the team have suffered.
Another loss became official on Saturday when it was announced that star catcher Adley Rutschman was heading to the 10-day injured list because of a left oblique strain.
More News: Former MLB Exec Proposes Shocking Sandy Alcantara Trade Between Orioles and Marlins
The injury comes at a brutal time for the two-time All-Star, who was starting to heat up and produce. In June, he had a .309/.381/.509 slash line with three home runs and two doubles, a key contributor to the Orioles finding some success recently.
As shared by Jake Rill of MLB.com, Rutschman is the 21st player who has spent time on the injured list this year.
10 are currently sidelined, including their ace Grayson Rodriguez, who has not thrown an inning yet in 2025, and their biggest free agent splash, outfielder Tyler O’Neill.
More News: What Are Orioles' AL East Rivals Predicted To Do Ahead of Trade Deadline?
Baltimore is hoping that they can avoid placing a 22nd player on the injured list, with another injury occuring in their game on Saturday against the New York Yankees.
As shared by Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun on X, after drawing a walk, infielder Jordan Westburg stole second base and slid headfirst. Despite wearing a sliding glove on his left hand, replays show him wincing a little bit after the play.
He was eventually lifted from the game and replaced by Coby Mayo with what the team was calling left hand discomfort.
More News: Orioles Top Prospect Pushing for Promotion Amid Recent Hot Streak
Westburg jammed his fingers and underwent x-rays after the game. They came back negative and the hope is that he will just be day-to-day and avoid a second stint this season on the injured list.
He has been back with the team for less than two weeks after injuring his hamstring and being sidelined from April 27 though June 10.
His production had been much better since his return to the lineup, producing a .256/.326/.538 slash line with three home runs and two doubles after struggling out of the gate with a .217/.265/.391 slash line in his first 98 plate appearances of the campaign with four home runs, two doubles and one triple.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.