Baltimore Orioles Learn Fate of Rest of Roster for MLB All-Star Game
The Baltimore Orioles will have just Ryan O’Hearn representing the franchise at the All-Star Game later this month.
Major League Baseball announced the reserves and pitching staffs for the American League and National League on Sunday. The game is set for July 15 at Atlanta’s Truist Field.
No Orioles player was selected as a reserve or a pitcher.
More News: Baltimore Orioles Have Massive Trade Deadline Roster for Other MLB Teams
Second baseman Jackson Holliday was a finalist for the starting job at second base before he was beaten out in phase two voting.
In the National League, a former Orioles prospect who was traded at last year’s deadline — Kyle Stowers of the Miami Marlins — made the National League team for the first time.
More News: Former Infielder for Horrible Baltimore Orioles Team Announces Retirement
The All-Star Game has been a showcase for the Orioles the past two seasons. Last season the Orioles had five players selected for the game with three starters — Henderson, along with pitcher Corbin Burnes and catcher Adley Rutschman. Jordan Westburg and Anthony Santander were selected as reserves.
In 2023, a season that ended with the Orioles winning 101 games, four players made the game. Outfielder Austin Hays was a starter. Rutschman was a reserve, while pitchers Félix Bautista and Yennier Canó were also selected.
More News: NL East Contender Named as Potential Landing Spot for Orioles' Star Closer
O’Hearn beat out New York Yankees slugger Ben Rice in voting to start at designated hitter. It will be his first All-Star Game appearance and start.
O’Hearn is considered a prime candidate to be traded at the deadline by the Orioles. He is a free agent at the end of the season and is on pace for the best offensive season of his career. Baltimore has fallen out of the playoff chance and appears to be grooming top prospect Coby Mayo to be a first baseman next season.
More News: Bill Hunter, Last Living Member of 1954 Orioles Team, Passes Away at Age of 97
They will join the American League All-Star Game starters, which were revealed earlier this week. The starting lineup includes Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh, Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Detroit second baseman Gleyber Torres, Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson and Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez.
The starting outfielders are Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers and Javier Báez of the Detroit Tigers.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.