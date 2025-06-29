Baltimore Orioles Linked to Intriguing SEC Shortstop in Recent MLB Mock Draft
The Baltimore Orioles have many parts of their lineup defense set for the next five years, if not beyond.
Gunnar Henderson is locked in at shortstop for the foreseeable future, while it appears Jackson Holliday has taken the reins at second base. They have Adley Rutschman locked in at catcher if needed or designated hitter once Samuel Basallo gets called up.
But more work can still be done. Jordan Westburg has been very disappointing at third base, while Coby Mayo has been underwhelming at first base in a small sample.
They were considered key parts of Baltimore's future at a time, but neither have lived up to their minor league hype yet. So, continuing to invest in the future of the infield with the outfield seemingly set up nicely with Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Vance Honeycutt would appear to be a smart move.
MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo put out his most recent MLB Mock Draft on Friday morning and pinned the Orioles to take Arkansas Razorbacks shortstop Wehiwa Aloy with the No. 19 pick.
"Aloy's power is notable for a legitimate middle infielder as he has plus raw juice that plays to all fields but mostly to his pull side," MiLB.com writes. "His combination of bat speed and strength produces impressive exit velocities, and he's doing a better job of letting his pop come naturally as a junior. His right-handed swing can get too uphill and he still chases too much, leaving him vulnerable to breaking pitches and leading to strikeouts and weak contact at times."
Moving Aloy to third would be incredibly ideal for the Orioles, as they would not have to do any positional juggling/improve with Henderson or Holliday.
Aloy began his career at Sacramento State before transferring to Arkansas, where he played a big part in the teams' journey to the College World Series tournament. He was the 2025 SEC Player of the Year, slashing .350/.434/.673.
