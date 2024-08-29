Baltimore Orioles Look to Claim World Series Preview vs. Dodgers on Wednesday
The Baltimore Orioles claimed the first game of a potential World Series preview against the Los Angeles Dodgers and will looked to clinch the series win on Wednesday
Given that the game is taking place in the west coast, the first pitch won't take place until 10:10 pm ET once again. It'll be a late night for Orioles fans, but one that may be worth it.
It was a nail-biter on Tuesday as Baltimore had to hold on to a one-run lead for the final four innings, but were able to just fine.
The Dodgers currently sit with a 78-54 record and are have won six of their last eight games.
Staff ace Corbin Burnes will be the one taking the mound for the Orioles in the second-game of the series.
A long-time Cy Young candidate, Burnes has struggled for the last few outings, a trend that Baltimore will look for him to curb.
His dreadful August has seen him post an 8.71 ERA over four starts. Granted, some of those starts were against elite offenses like the Cleveland Guardians and the Houston Astros, but that's what he'll have to face in the playoffs.
Shutting down a powerhouse Los Angeles offense will be hard, but could do wonders for his confidence down the stretch.
The Dodgers will send out Walker Buehler, who hasn't been much better since coming back from a hip injury.
In his two games back, he's given up seven runs (six earned) over 7.1 innings pitched. It's not that his season was going much better before his injury, as his ERA got up to 5.84 by late June.
The Orioles will hope that sluggers Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday can break out of their slumps in this crucial series.
Henderson has posted just a .182/.280/.227 slashing line in the week leading up to the series while Holliday was been even worse at .059/.158/.118. Both players ended up picking up a single in game one.
Seranthony Dominguez picked up his third-straight save on Tuesday, allowing the coaching staff to let out a slight sigh of relief after his back-to-back walk-off home runs against the New York Mets.
Oddsmakers have this game as an even money line bet, as they expect this to be another close one. The run line is another toss up as it is in Baltimore's favor at -1.5, but comes with +160 odds.