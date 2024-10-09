Baltimore Orioles Part Ways With Long-Time Executive
Changes are expected to come this offseason for the Baltimore Orioles.
Not only do they some high-profile players hitting free agency that don't seem likely to return, but their star prospects are also that much closer to becoming everyday pieces of this franchise that could firmly signal the end to their past rebuilding process that brought all this talent into their pipeline.
And even though general manager Mike Elias announced that skipper Brandon Hyde would return in 2025, that doesn't mean they aren't going to take a look at the coaching staff with some alterations potentially coming.
But, the Orioles will also likely change some things on the business side of things too now that new controlling owner David Rubenstein has officially taken over.
Baltimore already hired Catie Griggs to become their first-ever president of business operations, and with Rubenstein looking to shake things up to match his vision, another change has already been revealed.
According to Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner, the Orioles and senior vice president and chief revenue officer, T.J. Brightman, have agreed to part ways. Sources told him that the long-time executive, who was with the organization from 2003-2005 before returning in 2019, did not have his contract renewed.
Brightman played a major role with the franchise during his tenure.
In addition to overseeing ticket and corporate sales, he also sealed a long-term sponsorship deal with T. Rowe Price, who has their signage across the stadium, as well as a patch on the team's jerseys.
It's not clear at this time who will take over his role.