Baltimore Orioles Slugger Proving to Be Franchise's Best MLB Trade Deadline Chip
After a strong stretch heading into the weekend, the Baltimore Orioles suffered a bad series loss on the road to a struggling Athletics team. With a series coming up against the Detroit Tigers, the road back to .500 is getting more challenging.
The Orioles' start to the season has been frustrating and poor, and after a bad weekend, the likelihood of them being a contender this year is slim.
Baltimore simply dug themselves into too much of a hole to begin the campaign, and more than likely they will be sellers at the trade deadline.
Even though the team has struggled, some talented players could help contenders.
Which Player Is the Best Trade Chip for Baltimore Orioles?
Jake Rill of MLB.com recently wrote about Orioles slugger Ryan O’Hearn being their best trade chip heading into the MLB trade deadline.
“Unless the O’s make up significant ground over the next few weeks, they’re likely to be sellers at the Trade Deadline. In that scenario, their best trade chip is the 31-year-old O’Hearn, who has been among the AL’s top hitters this season.”
While the year hasn’t gone according to plan, Baltimore could be in a unique position.
After winning the most games in the American League in the last two campaigns, the Orioles still have some good young talent on the team. While this season might have been a massive disappointment, turning things around quickly is certainly possible.
Injuries played a significant role in the slow start for the franchise, but they have been better of late since getting healthy.
If they are unable to get back in the playoff hunt, moving veterans on expiring deals is smart. Baltimore would be able to restock a farm system that has seen a lot of players graduate to the Majors in recent years.
O’Hearn would be one of those players that makes sense to move.
The 31-year-old slugger has been awesome for the Orioles in 2025, slashing .316/.397/.500 with nine home runs and 24 RBI. He would be a valuable asset not only for Baltimore to trade, but for contenders looking to add some power to their lineup.
A slugging percentage at .500 isn’t easy to find at any time, and O’Hearn could provide a spark to a lot of contenders in need of some offense.
While the Orioles will be hoping to turn things around still, they will more than likely be sellers this summer.
Furthermore, despite having some impressive options to move, O’Hearn could be their best trade chip.