Baltimore Orioles Star Addition Surprisingly Named Trade Target for New York Mets
The Baltimore Orioles need to be active on the trade market if they want any hope of turning their season around to realized the potential this roster has.
On paper, this lineup should be among the best in the league.
They have a talented group of position players who not only get the job done at the plate, but are excellent defensively, as well.
Inconsistency with the bats have plagued the team at the start of 2025, just as it did down the stretch of 2024.
But their biggest issue is pitching.
Coming into the year, there was a lot of skepticism about how the Orioles went about building their staff.
The bullpen had a ton of upside, but the starting rotation left a lot to be desired. Thus far, the skeptics have been proven correct, as injuries have decimated the group and the veterans they were counting on to produce have struggled.
Currently, Baltimore has a record of 8-10, and frustration is beginning to mount.
It is still too early to write off a team with this much talent, but their plans ahead of the deadline could change if they fall out of the race.
Even while being considered contenders in 2024, the Orioles had several established players floated in trade rumors, seemingly toeing the line as buyers and sellers.
The same thing could happen in a few months, as their pitching needs are apparent, but they aren’t afraid to sell if the price is right.
One player to keep an eye on, in the opinion of Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, is outfielder Tyler O’Neill.
Signed this offseason as a replacement for Anthony Santander in right field, he has been solid for the team. His slash line of .265/.339/.490 is a lot better than what their departed All-Star is giving the Toronto Blue Jays, and it came at a fraction of the price.
O’Neill has hit two home runs, three doubles and one triple with eight RBI. His defense has been solid with a +1 Defensive Runs Saved through 109 innings; not quite the Gold Glove standard he has set for himself, but solid nonetheless.
With several young players waiting in the wings to receive more playing time, O’Neill is someone who could become expendable in the coming months, especially if they decide to work out a long-term deal with the red-hot Cedric Mullins.
If O'Neill is made available, one team that could use his services is the New York Mets.
They made the biggest splash of the offseason by signing Juan Soto to a historic 15-year, $765 million deal, but spent virtually nothing on the center field position.
Jose Siri and Tyrone Taylor have provided the team with a -0.4 WAR, recording nine hits in 72 plate appearances with one double and one triple.
12-7 out of the gate, the Mets would be even stronger by adding a player of O’Neill’s caliber.
It would be interesting to see what kind of trade package is worked out since the Orioles aren’t rebuilding. Maybe a swap of Major Leaguers, targeting one of New York’s starting pitchers in exchange for the talented outfielder could be of interest to both clubs.